What is FX+?



FX+ lets you experience FX AD FREE. Watch over 100 seasons and 1000 episodes of your favorite FX originals perfectly uninterrupted. Enjoy every current FX season plus all-time favorites AD FREE, anytime and anywhere on all your devices, and FXNOW. Critically-acclaimed hits. Award-winning favorites. FX+ is FX unleashed.



FX+ is $5.99 more per month.



How do I upgrade to FX+?





You must be a current cable subscriber to upgrade to FX+.

Sign in with your cable provider

Log in on their website. You will be directed back to complete your sign up.



Create an FX+ account



Purchase your FX+ subscription

What shows are available on FX+?



Current seasons of FX and FXX original series are available AD FREE with FX+. With FX+ you also get over 100 seasons and over 1000 episodes of your favorite FX originals perfectly uninterrupted.



All seasons of the following shows are available:



American Horror Story

The Americans

Archer

Atlanta

Baskets

The Bastard Executioner

Better Things

The Comedians

Damages

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

The League

Legion

Legit

Lights Out

Man Seeking Woman

Married

Nip/Tuck

Over There

Pose

Rescue Me

The Riches

Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll

The Shield

Snowfall

Sons of Anarchy

The Strain

Taboo

Terriers

Thief

Trust

Tyrant

Wilfred

You're the Worst





How can I watch FX+?



FXNOW

• iOS, Android, Apple TV (2nd generation or later), Roku and Xbox One.



For the full list of supported devices and platforms, please visit:

https://ask.foxnow.com/hc/en-us/articles/115005525446-FX-Questions-and-Answers





When are new episodes available?



New episodes are available at the same time they air on live TV, but with no commercials, so you can finish first. Based on the show title, some episodes are available early. Previously aired episodes and seasons are available at all times.





