FX+ FAQ
What is FX+?
FX+ lets you experience FX AD FREE. Watch over 100 seasons and 1000 episodes of your favorite FX originals perfectly uninterrupted. Enjoy every current FX season plus all-time favorites AD FREE, anytime and anywhere on all your devices, and FXNOW. Critically-acclaimed hits. Award-winning favorites. FX+ is FX unleashed.
FX+ is $5.99 more per month.
How do I upgrade to FX+?
You must be a current cable subscriber to upgrade to FX+.
- Sign in with your cable provider
Log in on their website. You will be directed back to complete your sign up.
- Create an FX+ account
- Purchase your FX+ subscription
What shows are available on FX+?
Current seasons of FX and FXX original series are available AD FREE with FX+. With FX+ you also get over 100 seasons and over 1000 episodes of your favorite FX originals perfectly uninterrupted.
All seasons of the following shows are available:
American Horror Story
The Americans
Archer
Atlanta
Baskets
The Bastard Executioner
Better Things
The Comedians
Damages
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
The League
Legion
Legit
Lights Out
Man Seeking Woman
Married
Nip/Tuck
Over There
Pose
Rescue Me
The Riches
Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll
The Shield
Snowfall
Sons of Anarchy
The Strain
Taboo
Terriers
Thief
Trust
Tyrant
Wilfred
You're the Worst
How can I watch FX+?
FXNOW
• iOS, Android, Apple TV (2nd generation or later), Roku and Xbox One.
For the full list of supported devices and platforms, please visit:
https://ask.foxnow.com/hc/en-us/articles/115005525446-FX-Questions-and-Answers
When are new episodes available?
New episodes are available at the same time they air on live TV, but with no commercials, so you can finish first. Based on the show title, some episodes are available early. Previously aired episodes and seasons are available at all times.