FOX HEADS INTO SAN DIEGO COMIC-CON 2018 WITH SEVEN SERIES,

INCLUDING EXCLUSIVE FIRST LOOKS, ADVANCED SCREENINGS

AND INTERACTIVE FAN EXPERIENCES FOR

NEW EVENT SERIES “COSMOS: POSSIBLE WORLDS,” NEW DRAMA “THE PASSAGE,” SPACE ADVENTURE SERIES “THE ORVILLE,”

ACTION-DRAMA “THE GIFTED” AND

FAN-FAVORITE ANIMATED COMEDIES “BOB’S BURGERS,”

“THE SIMPSONS” AND “FAMILY GUY”

TRAVEL TO A POSSIBLE WORLD AT THE

“COSMOS” SHIP OF THE IMAGINATION EXPERIENCE,

HOSTED BY NEIL DEGRASSE TYSON, AND

CREATED BY EXECUTIVE PRODUCER/DIRECTOR/WRITER ANN DRUYAN

GET UP CLOSE AND PERSONAL WITH A “VIRAL” FROM

NEW FOX DRAMA “THE PASSAGE,” ON THE HILTON BAYFRONT LAWN

MOVE AT LIGHT SPEED THROUGH THE GASLAMP QUARTER WITH

“THE ORVILLE” PEDI-PODS, OFFERING FREE PEDICAB RIDES ALL WEEKEND LONG

UNLOCK YOUR MUTANT VISION WITH EXCLUSIVE FILTERS

AND BRAND-NEW “THE GIFTED” ARTWORK THROUGHOUT SAN DIEGO

BE A “BOB’S BURGERS” SUPER-FAN AND TASTE THE “BURGER OF THE DAY” ON JULY 20, IN A PARTNERSHIP WITH SHAKE SHACK

SHARE YOUR SAN DIEGO COMIC-CON EXPERIENCE WITH

IMMERSIVE, SHARABLE PHOTO OPPS FOR

FOX ANIMATED SERIES “THE SIMPSONS” AND “FAMILY GUY”

“BOB’S BURGERS,” “THE SIMPSONS,” “FAMILY GUY,”

“THE GIFTED” AND “THE ORVILLE” ALSO RETURN WITH PANELS TO SDCC

FOX FANFARE Booth #4229 Features Appearances by

FOX Talent and Producers, Plus Giveaways of 2018 Poster Tubes,

Collectible Mini-Posters and More!

“COSMOS” SHIP OF THE IMAGINATION EXPERIENCE

Where: The Hilton Bayfront Lawn

When: Thursday, July 19 – Sunday, July 22

Hours: Thursday: Noon – 6:00 PM

Friday: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Saturday: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Sunday: 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Step onto the deck of the Ship of the Imagination and let series host Neil deGrasse Tyson and series creator/executive producer Ann Druyan give you a peek into the latest installment of the FOX & National Geographic series: COSMOS: POSSIBLE WORLDS. This immersive dome video experience from FOX and National Geographic is a thrilling voyage to a new world. Fans also will walk away with a sharable photo of themselves sitting in the Ship of the Imagination’s actual chair, direct from the set! Follow @CosmosonTV to find out when the COSMOS: POSSIBLE WORLDS host and producers will make in-person appearances at the experience. Use #COSMOS to join the conversation.

Press Contact: Annie.Geffroy@fox.com (Cell: 858-229-0303)

“THE PASSAGE” PROJECT NOAH VIRAL CELL LAB

Where: The Hilton Bayfront Lawn

When: Thursday, July 19 – Sunday, July 22

Hours: Thursday: Noon – 6:00 PM

Friday: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Saturday: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Sunday: 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

The scientists at Project NOAH are bringing San Diego Comic-Con fans an exclusive look at one of their “viral” patients from their highly secretive medical lab. Fans will get a chance to see the patient up-close-and-personal, and learn more about Project NOAH. Based on author Justin Cronin’s best-selling novel of the same name, new drama series THE PASSAGE is coming this January to FOX. Follow @ThePassageFOX to find out when THE PASSAGE cast will make an appearance at the experience. Use #ThePassage to join the conversation.

Press Contact: Elise.Prado@fox.com (Cell: 619-254-8835)



“THE ORVILLE” PEDI-PODS FLEET

Where: Around the Gaslamp Quarter

When: Thursday, July 19 – Sunday, July 22

Hours: Thursday: Noon – 8:00 PM

Friday: 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Saturday: 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Sunday: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Need a ride? Look no further than the fleet of custom pedi-cab shuttle pods sent directly from the U.S.S. Orville to provide FREE rides to fans to any location around the Gaslamp Quarter. During the ride, fans will get a look at exclusive content from the hit space adventure series and will receive a special U.S.S. Orville crew pin. Follow @TheOrville to find out when THE ORVILLE cast will make an appearance at the experience. Use #TheOrville to join the conversation.

Press Contact: Annie.Geffroy@fox.com (Cell: 858-229-0303)





“THE GIFTED” UNLOCK YOUR MUTANT VISION

Where: Around the Gaslamp Quarter, including Green Line Trolley Stops and the Omni Hotel

When: Thursday, July 19 – Sunday, July 22

Hours: Thursday: Noon – 6:00 PM

Friday: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Saturday: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Sunday: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

From the Omni Hotel to the trolleys running throughout the Gaslamp Quarter, super-cool art from THE GIFTED will be featured all over San-Diego Comic-Con. But there’s more than meets the eye. THE GIFTED street teams will be out in full force to help unlock fans’ mutant vision, using free blue/red gel viewer cards, which allow them to experience the artwork in a whole new way. Fans not attending SDCC can unlock their mutant vision by utilizing our exclusive, customized Snapchat filter. Follow @TheGiftedonFOX and use #TheGifted to join the conversation.

Press Contact: Annie.Geffroy@fox.com (Cell: 858-229-0303)



“BOB’S BURGERS” x SHAKE SHACK EXCLUSIVE FAN EVENT

Where: Shake Shack, Mission Valley

Bus Pickup/

Dropoff: Park Blvd. and Imperial Avenue, directly over the footbridge from the San Diego Convention Center, near Petco Park.

**Note that this event is only accessible via the official BOB'S BURGERS x SHAKE SHACK buses.**

When: Friday, July 20

Hours: Bus picks up hourly from 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Attention BOB’S BURGERS fans! Hungry for more BOB’S BURGERS? FOX and SHAKE SHACK have teamed up to put on the ultimate fan event on Friday, July 20 . Get picked up from downtown San Diego in a BOB’S BURGERS charter bus and head up to Shake Shack, where you’ll be served the “Burger of the Day” and fries! Come back with a full stomach and a commemorative photo to share on social media. A lucky few may even catch some BOB’S BURGERS voice talent at the Shack! Follow @BobsBurgersFOX and use #BobsBurgers to join the conversation.

**Note: Access to this event is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Press Contact: Annie.Geffroy@fox.com (Cell: 858-229-0303)



“THE SIMPSONS” COUCH GAG PHOTO OPP

Where: The Hilton Bayfront Lawn

When: Thursday, July 19 – Sunday, July 22

Hours: Thursday: Noon – 6:00 PM

Friday: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Saturday: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Sunday: 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

THE SIMPSONS invites fans into a digital version of the show’s iconic living room set! The family-themed photo opp will allow fans to transport themselves onto the show’s iconic sofa to celebrate television’s longest-running primetime scripted series, THE SIMPSONS! Follow @TheSimpsons and use #TheSimpsons to join the conversation.

Press Contact: Elise.Prado@fox.com (Cell: 619-254-8835)





“FAMILY GUY” PETER VS. THE GIANT CHICKEN PHOTO OPP

Where: The Hilton Bayfront Lawn

When: Thursday, July 19 – Sunday, July 22

Hours: Thursday: Noon – 6:00 PM

Friday: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Saturday: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Sunday: 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

The time has come to settle FAMILY GUY’s long-standing feud between Peter Griffin and his arch nemesis, “Chicken”! Fans of the animated hit series will get the chance to choose between Team Peter or Team Chicken, by way of a fun photo opp that places fans directly in the battle between these two characters. Want to go beyond just a photo opp? FOX also will allow fans to create their very own customized digital FAMILY GUY character, using www.FamilyGuyYourself.com. Follow @FamilyGuyonFOX and use #FamilyGuy to join the conversation.

Press Contact: Elise.Prado@fox.com (Cell: 619-254-8835)





BOOTH #4229

The FOX FANFARE Booth (#4229) will feature an incredible lineup of talent on the convention center floor for star-studded autograph signings and exciting booth activities, including distribution of the exclusive 2018 FOX FANFARE poster tubes, collectible mini-posters, premium giveaways and merchandise sales.

EXCLUSIVE LIMITED-EDITION COMIC-CON ITEMS

Drop by the FOX FANFARE booth (#4229) daily to pick up the 2018 FOX FANFARE Poster Tube, as well as Exclusive and Collectible Mini-Posters from THE PASSAGE, COSMOS: POSSIBLE WORLDS, THE ORVILLE, THE GIFTED, BOB’S BURGERS, THE SIMPSONS and FAMILY GUY, among other FOX FANFARE properties.

Limited-edition giveaways also will be distributed from the booth (while supplies last):

FOX FANFARE Limited-Edition Poster Tubes

BOB’S BURGERS Animation “Bob” Fanny Pack

Animation “Bob” Fanny Pack THE SIMPSONS Animation “Homer” Fanny Pack

Animation “Homer” Fanny Pack FAMILY GUY Animation “Peter” Fanny Pack

PANELS & SCREENINGS SCHEDULE (by day)

FRIDAY, JULY 20

Panels:

BOB’S BURGERS 4:15 – 5:10 PM – Indigo Ballroom (Hilton Bayfront)

Wear your best Belcher family costume and get in line early because fans of the Emmy Award-winning animated FOX series BOB’S BURGERS won’t want to miss this panel! Creator and executive producer Loren Bouchard will break news about the upcoming season, and the always entertaining cast, including H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal and Larry Murphy, will leave you howling with laughter. Never-before-seen footage also will be screened, followed by a lively Q&A.

THE PASSAGE 6:00 – 7:00 PM – Room 6A

Based on Justin Cronin’s best-selling fantasy book trilogy, FOX’s world premiere screening of this epic, character‐driven thriller about a secret government medical facility experimenting with a dangerous virus that could either cure all disease or cause the downfall of the human race will be followed by a moderated conversation and fan Q&A with stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar (“NYPD Blue,” “Saved by the Bell”), Saniyaa Sidney (“Hidden Figures,” “American Horror Story”),Henry Ian Cusick (“Lost,” “The 100”), Jamie McShane (“Bosch”), executive producer Liz Heldens (“Friday Night Lights,” “Deception”), executive producer/director Jason Ensler (“The Exorcist”) and author Justin Cronin. New drama series THE PASSAGE will premiere on FOX in early 2019.

SATURDAY, JULY 21

Panels:

THE SIMPSONS Noon – 12:45 PM – Ballroom 20

Join THE SIMPSONS team as they look ahead to their 30th(!) season with creator Matt Groening, executive producer Al Jean, supervising director Mike Anderson, legendary director David Silverman, actress Tress MacNeille and moderator Johnathan Fernandez (LETHAL WEAPON). Warning: there will be prizes!

FAMILY GUY 1:45 – 2:15 PM – Ballroom 20

Join cast (Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Seth Green, Mike Henry) and executive producers (Rich Appel, Alec Sulkin, Steve Callaghan) from FOX’s hit animated comedy, for a look back at your favorite FAMILY GUY memories, plus a special sneak peek, featuring hilarity and hi-jinx from the upcoming season!

THE GIFTED 2:30 – 3:15 PM – Ballroom 20

From 20th Century Fox Television in association with Marvel Television, Season Two of THE GIFTED picks up after the explosion of the Atlanta Station. The Mutant Underground

search for their friends and family who left with The Inner Circle. Having tracked them outside of Washington, D.C., they must contend with new groups with extreme ideologies, both human and mutant alike, to stave off a brewing conflict. Join executive producers Matt Nix and Jeph Loeb and stars Stephen Moyer, Sean Teale, Jamie Chung, Emma Dumont, Blair Redford, Natalie Alyn Lind and Skyler Samuels for an exclusive first-look at the upcoming season, returning Tuesdays, this fall on FOX.

COSMOS: POSSIBLE WORLDS 3:00 – 3:50 PM – Indigo Ballroom (Hilton Bayfront)

The Emmy Award-winning worldwide phenomenon COSMOS returns to FOX and National Geographic in Spring 2019. Get an exclusive sneak peek at the series’ latest installment, COSMOS: POSSIBLE WORLDS, as host Neil deGrasse Tyson, along with executive producer, writer, director and creator Ann Druyan and executive producers Seth MacFarlane, Brannon Braga and Jason Clark, share an exciting first look at the new season.

THE ORVILLE 4:00 – 4:50 PM – Indigo Ballroom (Hilton Bayfront)

From Emmy Award-winning executive producer and creator Seth MacFarlane, THE ORVILLE is back for Season Two! Join U.S.S. Orville crew members Seth MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald and Scott Grimes, along with executive producers David A. Goodman, Brannon Braga and Jon Cassar, to get an exclusive look at some of the new and exciting missions in the upcoming second season!

FOX FANFARE 2018 AUTOGRAPH SIGNINGS

Cast and Producers from many FOX series will be signing autographs throughout San Diego Comic-Con.

Signings include:

BOB’S BURGERS Cast & Producers

COSMOS: POSSIBLE WORLDS Host & Producers

FAMILY GUY Cast & Producers

THE GIFTED Cast & Producers

THE ORVILLE Cast & Producers

THE PASSAGE Cast & Producers

THE SIMPSONS Cast & Producers

TWITTER

Fans can also receive updated announcements and information from each panel, the press room and other activities throughout San Diego Comic-Con, by following these series and joining the conversation by using #FOXSDCC and other hashtags as noted below: