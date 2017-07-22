FOX FanFare 2017

THE GIFTED: X-GENE SCREENING STATION

Where: The Hilton Bayfront Lawn

When: Thursday, July 20 – Sunday, July 23

Hours: Thursday: Noon – 8:00 PM

Friday: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Saturday: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Sunday: 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Do you have the X-Gene? Find out by stepping into FOX’s X-Gene Screening Station at the Hilton Bayfront Lawn. Suspects, er, subjects, will be laser scanned and get a cheek swab genetic test to determine if they have the Mutant Gene and will later learn about their personal genetic profiles. Additionally, be on the lookout for Sentinel Services agents throughout downtown San Diego, searching for mutants! Follow @TheGiftedonFOX to find out when THE GIFTED cast will make an appearance at the experience. Use #TheGifted to join the conversation.

“THE ORVILLE” SPACE TRAINING CENTER

Where: The Hilton Bayfront Lawn

When: Thursday, July 20 – Sunday, July 23

Hours: Thursday: Noon – 8:00 PM

Friday: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Saturday: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Sunday: 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Have a future in the future! At San Diego Comic-Con, FOX launches one of the most cutting-edge fan opportunities ever, in which one lucky attendee will have his or her application to #JoinTheOrville randomly selected for the chance to be cryopreserved and revived in the year 2417. Prepare for your future by completing a one-of-a-kind application to discover what career best suits you on the intergalactic exploratory vessel the U.S.S Orville. Then, test your space mettle on a spinning gyroscope ride (an actual tool used by today’s astronauts) and see if you have what it takes to conquer space travel…the U.S.S. Orville wants YOU! Follow @TheOrville to find out when THE ORVILLE cast will make an appearance at the experience. Use #TheOrville to join the conversation.

Interested applicants can “apply” on site or online at http://www.jointheorville.com, later this week. The Sweepstakes Official Rules, which will be on that site, will more fully describe the prize, entry requirements and all other rules governing the Join the Orville Sweepstakes.

“GHOSTED” GAMES – LASER TAG

Where: The Hilton Bayfront Lawn

When: Thursday, July 20 – Sunday, July 23

Hours: Thursday: Noon – 8:00 PM

Friday: 1:00 – 9:00 PM

Saturday: 1:00 – 9:00 PM

Sunday: 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

A secret government agency, known as The Bureau Underground, has infiltrated a nuclear power plant where alien beings are holding an agent hostage. FOX has partnered with Ultra Zone Laser Tag to create the ultimate laser tag experience where fans can suit up and join the battle – either as an agent or an alien – and go head-to-head with their opponents, after which one team will go home the winner, while the other goes homes #GHOSTED. Follow @GhostedonFOX to find out when THE GHOSTED cast will make an appearance at the experience. Use #Ghosted to join the conversation.

BOOTH #4229

The FOX FANFARE Booth (#4229) will feature an incredible lineup of talent on the convention center floor for star-studded autograph signings and exciting booth activities, including distribution of the exclusive 2017 FOX FANFARE poster tubes, collectible mini-posters, premium giveaways and merchandise sales.

EXCLUSIVE LIMITED EDITION COMIC-CON ITEMS

Drop by the FOX FANFARE booth (#4229) daily to pick up the 2017 FOX FANFARE Poster Tube, as well as Exclusive and Collectible Mini-Posters from GHOSTED, THE EXORCIST, THE GIFTED, BOB’S BURGERS, THE SIMPSONS, FAMILY GUY (three collectible versions!), GOTHAM, LUCIFER and THE ORVILLE, among other FOX FANFARE properties.

Limited edition giveaways will also be distributed from the booth (while supplies last):

· FOX FANFARE Limited Edition Poster Tubes

· THE GIFTED Mutant Tattoos

· BOB’S BURGERS Animation “Tina” Hat

· THE SIMPSONS Animation “Homer” Hat

· FAMILY GUY Animation “Brian” Hat

PANELS, SCREENINGS & AUTOGRAPH SIGNING SCHEDULE (by day)

THURSDAY, JULY 20

Panels:

GHOSTED 4:45 - 5:45 PM – Room 6BCF

Be one of the first to see the highly anticipated new action-comedy GHOSTED, about the partnership between two polar opposites – a cynical skeptic and a genius “true believer,” who are recruited to investigate unexplained phenomena in Los Angeles – all while uncovering a larger mystery that could threaten the existence of the human race. Join series stars Craig Robinson, Adam Scott and Ally Walker, along with executive producers Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten, as they discuss this paranormal buddy comedy.

THE EXORCIST 6:00 - 7:00 PM – Room 6BCF

The breakout thriller returns for a second season! See an exclusive fan tribute panel, including highlights of the first season and horror-filled insights into the new season with Ben Daniels, Alfonso Herrera, Kurt Egyiawan and new cast members John Cho and Brianna Hildebrand, as well as executive producers Jeremy Slater and Sean Crouch.

THURSDAY Autograph Signings at Booth #4229 (time to be announced at SDCC):

GHOSTED Cast & Producers

THE EXORCIST Cast & Producers

FRIDAY, JULY 21

Panels:

THE GIFTED 3:45 - 4:45 PM – Ballroom 20

Produced in association with Marvel Television, THE GIFTED tells the emotional story of a suburban couple whose ordinary lives are rocked by the sudden discovery that their children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family seeks help from an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive. Set within the “X-Men” universe, the series stars Stephen Moyer, Amy Acker, Sean Teale, Jamie Chung, Natalie Alyn Lind, Percy Hynes White, Emma Dumont, Blair Redford and Coby Bell. Join executive producers Matt Nix, Lauren Shuler Donner and Jeph Loeb, co-executive producer Derek Hoffman and the entire series regular cast for an exclusive look at the series premiere episode and an unforgettable Q&A panel discussion, featuring insight into what’s to come in the show’s first season.

BOB’S BURGERS 4:15 - 5:00 PM – Indigo Ballroom (Hilton Bayfront)

The Belcher family returns to San Diego for another panel you won’t want to miss! Creator and executive producer Loren Bouchard, executive producer Jim Dauterive and the hilarious cast from the Emmy Award-winning animated series BOB’S BURGERS, including H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal and Larry Murphy, will have you howling with laughter with never-before-seen footage, followed by a Q&A panel discussion.

FRIDAY Autograph Signings at Booth #4229 (times to be announced at SDCC):

THE GIFTED Cast & Producers

BOB’S BURGERS Cast & Producers

SATURDAY, JULY 22

Panels:

THE SIMPSONS Noon - 12:45 PM – Ballroom 20

Don’t miss a first look at THE SIMPSONS’ gravity-defying 29th season with a Q&A panel filled with huge secrets, surprises and clips from upcoming episodes with creator Matt Groening; executive producers Al Jean and Matt Selman; supervising director Mike Anderson; and director of “The Simpsons Movie,” David Silverman.

FAMILY GUY 1:00 - 2:15 PM – Ballroom 20

Join cast Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Patrick Warbuton and Mike Henry, as well as executive producers Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin for an exclusive look at next season’s hilarity and hi-jinx from the long-running hit animated comedy – including a sneak peek at the upcoming monumental 300th episode and more!

LUCIFER 1:50 - 2:50 PM – Indigo Ballroom (presented by Warner Bros. Television)

The devil returns to San Diego Comic-Con! Don’t miss your chance to see a first look at the show’s sizzling third season, followed by a panel Q&A discussion, featuring Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Rachael Harris, Kevin Alejandro, Aimee Garcia, Tricia Helfer and executive producers Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich.

GOTHAM 2:50 - 3:50 PM – Indigo Ballroom (presented by Warner Bros. Television)

Be among the first to see what’s in store in the all-new season when the cast and showrunner of GOTHAM return to Comic-Con! Join Ben McKenzie, Sean Pertwee, Robin Lord Taylor, Cory Michael Smith, Erin Richards, Camren Bicondova, Jessica Lucas, Drew Powell, Alexander Siddig and executive producer John Stephens for a look at brand-new footage followed by an exciting panel Q&A discussion.

THE ORVILLE 4:15 - 5:15 PM – Room 6A

From Emmy Award-winning executive producer and creator Seth MacFarlane, with the pilot directed by Jon Favreau, THE ORVILLE is a one-hour, live-action space adventure series set 400 years in the future that follows the adventures of the U.S.S. Orville, a mid-level exploratory vessel. Come meet the whole crew – Seth MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, Halston Sage, J Lee, Mark Jackson and Chad Coleman – as well as executive producers David A. Goodman and Brannon Braga and get an exclusive extended first look at the new fall show.

SATURDAY Autograph Signings at Booth #4229 (times to be announced at SDCC):

THE SIMPSONS Cast & Producers

FAMILY GUY Cast & Producers

THE ORVILLE Cast & Producers

FOX FANFARE 2017 AUTOGRAPH SCHEDULE – BOOTH #4229

Please note that tickets for all signings will be available every day at 8:00 AM, for that day’s signings only, at the designated FOX location in the Sails Pavilion. Tickets are distributed via a raffle system and are limited in number. Line-up information and autograph signing times are included on the tickets.

Thursday, July 20

GHOSTED Cast & Producers

THE EXORCIST Cast & Producers

Friday, July 21

THE GIFTED Cast & Producers

BOB’S BURGERS Cast & Producers

Saturday, July 22

THE SIMPSONS Cast & Producers

FAMILY GUY Cast & Producers

THE ORVILLE Cast & Producers

TWITTER

Fans can also receive updated announcements and information from each panel, the press room and other activities throughout Comic-Con, by following these series and joining the conversation by using #FOXSDCC and other hashtags as noted below: