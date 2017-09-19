FOX FALL 2017 PREMIERE DATES ANNOUNCED

FOX ANNOUNCES FALL PREMIERE DATES

FOR THE 2017-2018 SEASON

FOX has set the fall premiere dates for its new and returning series.

THE GIFTED, the new family adventure series, produced in association with Marvel Television, launches Monday, Oct. 2 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT), following the return of LUCIFER (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT). New comedic drama THE ORVILLE, from creator and executive producer Seth MacFarlane and director Jon Favreau, debuts with a special two-night series premiere on Sunday, Sept. 10 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) and Sunday, Sept. 17 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT), immediately following NFL ON FOX doubleheaders. THE ORVILLE will then make its time period premiere on Thursday, Sept. 28 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT), following GOTHAM’s Season Four return (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT). The new buddy comedy GHOSTED, starring Craig Robinson and Adam Scott, premieres Oct. 1 (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT), during a Sunday night of premieres, including BOB’S BURGERS (7:30-8:00 PM ET/PT), THE SIMPSONS (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT), FAMILY GUY (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) and THE LAST MAN ON EARTH (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT).

LETHAL WEAPON Season Two leads off Tuesdays , beginning Sept. 26 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT), followed by the season premieres of THE MICK (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) and BROOKLYN NINE-NINE (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT). EMPIRE (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) and STAR (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) join forces on an epic night of music and drama, beginning Wednesday, Sept. 27 . Friday, Sept. 29 sees the returns of HELL’S KITCHEN (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) and THE EXORCIST (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT).

FOX fall premieres of new and returning series are listed below in chronological order (all times are ET/PT):

FOX FALL 2017 PREMIERES

(All Times ET/PT)

Sunday, Sept. 10, Immediately Following NFL ON FOX Doubleheader

8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT THE ORVILLE (Special Series Premiere, Part 1)



Sunday, Sept. 17, Immediately Following NFL ON FOX Doubleheader

8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT THE ORVILLE (Special Series Premiere, Part 2)



Thursday, Sept. 21

8:00-9:00 PM GOTHAM (Season Four Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM THE ORVILLE (Time Period Series Premiere)

Tuesday, Sept. 26

8:00-9:00 PM LETHAL WEAPON (Season Two Premiere)

9:00-9:30 PM THE MICK (Season Two Premiere)

9:30-10:00 PM BROOKLYN NINE-NINE (Season Five Premiere)



Wednesday, Sept. 27

8:00-9:00 PM EMPIRE (Season Four Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM STAR (Season Two Premiere)

Friday, Sept. 29

8:00-9:00 PM HELL’S KITCHEN (Season 17 Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM THE EXORCIST (Season Two Premiere)



Sunday, Oct. 1

7:30-8:00 PM BOB’S BURGERS (Season Eight Premiere)

8:00-8:30 PM THE SIMPSONS (Season 29 Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM GHOSTED (Series Premiere)

9:00-9:30 PM FAMILY GUY (Season 15 Premiere)

9:30-10:00 PM THE LAST MAN ON EARTH (Season Four Premiere)



Monday, Oct. 2

8:00-9:00 PM LUCIFER (Season Three Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM THE GIFTED (Series Premiere)

FOX 2017 FALL SCHEDULE

NEW SERIES DESCRIPTIONS

THE GIFTED

THE GIFTED tells the emotional story of a suburban couple whose ordinary lives are rocked by the sudden discovery that their children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family seeks help from an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive. Set within the “X-Men” universe, the series stars Stephen Moyer (SHOTS FIRED, “True Blood”), Amy Acker (“Person of Interest”), Natalie Alyn Lind (GOTHAM) and Percy Hynes White (“Night at the Museum 3”) as the STRUCKER family. Also featured in the series are Sean Teale (“Reign”) as ECLIPSE/MARCOS DIAZ; Jamie Chung (GOTHAM) as BLINK/CLARICE FERGUSON; Emma Dumont (“Aquarius”) as POLARIS/LORNA DANE; Blair Redford (“Satisfaction”) as THUNDERBIRD/JOHN PROUDSTAR; and Coby Bell (“Burn Notice”) as Sentinel Services Agent JACE TURNER. The series is written by Matt Nix (“Burn Notice”), directed by Bryan Singer (the “X-Men” franchise”) and executive-produced by Nix, Singer, Lauren Shuler Donner and Simon Kinberg (“X-Men: Apocalypse,” “X-Men: Days of Future Past”) and Marvel’s Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory.



THE ORVILLE

From Emmy Award-winning executive producer and creator Seth MacFarlane (FAMILY GUY, “Ted”) and director Jon Favreau (“The Jungle Book,” “Iron Man”), THE ORVILLE is a live-action, one-hour series set 400 years in the future that follows the adventures of The Orville, a mid-level exploratory spaceship. Its crew, both human and alien, face the wonders and dangers of outer space, while also dealing with the familiar, often humorous problems of everyday life. The series stars MacFarlane as ED MERCER, the ship’s Commanding Officer, and Adrianne Palicki (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “Friday Night Lights”) as his ex-wife, KELLY GRAYSON, who’s assigned as his First Officer. The series also stars Penny Johnson Jerald (“24,” “The Larry Sanders Show”) as CLAIRE FINN, Scott Grimes (“ER,” “Justified”) as GORDON MALLOY, Peter Macon (“Shameless,” “Bosch”) as BORTUS, Halston Sage (“Neighbors,” “Goosebumps”) as ALARA KITAN, J. Lee (FAMILY GUY, “The Cleveland Show”) as JOHN LAMARR, Mark Jackson (“That Royal Today” ) as ISAAC, Chad Coleman (“The Wire”) as KLYDEN and Norm Macdonald (“The Middle,” “Saturday Night Live”) as YAPHIT. Seth MacFarlane, Brannon Braga, David A. Goodman, Jason Clark and Liz Heldens are executive producers. Jon Favreau serves as an executive producer and directed the pilot.



GHOSTED

Starring Craig Robinson (“The Office,” “This Is the End”) and Adam Scott (“Parks and Recreation,” “Big Little Lies”), GHOSTED is a single-camera, live-action comedy about the partnership between two polar opposites – a cynical skeptic and a genius “true believer” in the paranormal – who are recruited to investigate unexplained phenomena in Los Angeles, all while uncovering a larger mystery that could threaten the existence of the human race. In addition to Scott’s role as MAX JENNIFER and Robinson’s as LEROY WRIGHT, the series also stars Ally Walker (“Colony,” “Sons of Anarchy”) as Captain AVA LAFREY and Adeel Akhtar (“Unforgotten,” “The Night Manager”) as BARRY SHAW. Tom Gormican, Kevin Etten, Craig Robinson, Adam Scott, Naomi Scott, Oly Obst, Mark Schulman and Jonathan Krisel are executive producers, with Krisel directing the pilot.