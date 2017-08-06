FOX.com Closed Captioning
Closed Captioning enabled programming on Fox.com will usually be denoted with a "CC" in the Fox.com programming schedule.
To report an issue or concern regarding Closed Captioning on Fox.com, please submit a ticket to closed captioning for Fox or submit a written complaint to:
Marilyn Hollenbaugh
Director, Affiliate Engineering
Fox Networks Engineering & Operations
12181 W. Bluff Creek Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90094
Closed captioning for Fox
Please provide a clear description of your concern and a way to get in contact with you, including:
- Name of the program;
- Type of issue (e.g., garbling, captions cut off at certain times or on certain days, captions missing on certain episode of the programming);
- Website or application where you viewed the programming;
- Approximate time and date that the issue occurred; and
- Your name and contact information including, mailing address, email and phone number.