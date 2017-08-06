Closed Captioning enabled programming on Fox.com will usually be denoted with a "CC" in the Fox.com programming schedule.

To report an issue or concern regarding Closed Captioning on Fox.com, please submit a ticket to or submit a written complaint to:

Marilyn Hollenbaugh

Director, Affiliate Engineering

Fox Networks Engineering & Operations

12181 W. Bluff Creek Drive

Los Angeles, CA 90094



Please provide a clear description of your concern and a way to get in contact with you, including:

- Name of the program;

- Type of issue (e.g., garbling, captions cut off at certain times or on certain days, captions missing on certain episode of the programming);

- Website or application where you viewed the programming;

- Approximate time and date that the issue occurred; and

- Your name and contact information including, mailing address, email and phone number.