FOX has set the fall premiere dates for its new and returning series.

Hit drama 9-1-1, featuring new cast member Jennifer Love Hewitt, returns with a two-night season premiere: Night One airs immediately following the NFL ON FOX doubleheader on Sunday, Sept. 23 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/live in all time zones); Night Two airs Monday, Sept. 24 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT), in its regular time period, following the season premiere of THE RESIDENT (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT).

Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 25 , THE GIFTED (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) and LETHAL WEAPON (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT), featuring new cast member Seann William Scott, air.

On Wednesday, Sept. 26 , EMPIRE (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) and STAR (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) return.

THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL, with NFL Hall of Famers Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long and Michael Strahan headlining the pregame show, debuts Sept. 27 (7:30 PM-CC ET live/4:30 PM-CC PT live).

On Friday, Sept. 28 , the return of LAST MAN STANDING, starring Tim Allen (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT), and new comedy THE COOL KIDS, starring comedy veterans David Alan Grier, Martin Mull, Vicki Lawrence and Leslie Jordan (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT) premiere, followed by the season premiere of HELL’S KITCHEN (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT), which, in a new twist, pits veteran contestants against rookies.

New multi-cam comedy REL launches with a special preview immediately following the NFL ON FOX doubleheader, Sunday Sept. 9 (8:00-8:30 PM ET/live in all time zones). On Sunday, Sept. 30 , following the season premieres of THE SIMPSONS (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT), BOB’S BURGERS (8:30-9:00 PM, in its new regular time period) and FAMILY GUY (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT), REL makes its time period premiere at 9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT.

FOX fall premieres of new and returning series are listed below in chronological order (all times are ET/PT):

FOX FALL 2018 PREMIERES

(All Times ET/PT, except where noted)

Sunday, Sept. 9, Immediately Following NFL ON FOX Doubleheader

8:00-8:30 PM ET/live in all time zones REL (Special Preview)

Sunday, Sept. 23, Immediately Following NFL ON FOX Doubleheader

8:00-9:00 PM ET/live in all time zones 9-1-1 (Special Season Two Premiere, Part 1)

Monday, Sept. 24

8:00-9:00 PM THE RESIDENT (Season Two Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM 9-1-1 (Special Season Two Premiere, Part 2)

Tuesday, Sept. 25

8:00-9:00 PM THE GIFTED (Season Two Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM LETHAL WEAPON (Season Three Premiere)

Wednesday, Sept. 26

8:00-9:00 PM EMPIRE (Season Five Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM STAR (Season Three Premiere)

Thursday, Sept. 27

7:30 PM-CC ET live/4:30 PM-CC PT live THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL (FOX Sports Premiere)

Friday, Sept. 28

8:00-8:30 PM LAST MAN STANDING (Network Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM THE COOL KIDS (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM HELL’S KITCHEN (Season 18 Premiere)

Sunday, Sept. 30

8:00-8:30 PM THE SIMPSONS (Season 30 Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM BOB’S BURGERS (Season Nine Premiere)

9:00-9:30 PM FAMILY GUY (Season 16 Premiere)

9:30-10:00 PM REL (Time Period Premiere)

FOX 2018 FALL SCHEDULE

NEW SERIES DESCRIPTIONS

REL

Inspired by the life of Lil Rel Howery (“Get Out,” “Insecure,” “The Carmichael Show”), REL is a multi-camera comedy starring Howery as a recently divorced husband and father who makes a fresh start on the West Side of Chicago, with the help of his best friend and unfiltered sounding board, BRITTANY (Jess “Hilarious” Moore, “Wild ’N Out”); his wayward younger brother, NAT (Jordan L. Jones, “NCIS: Los Angeles”); and his old-school DAD (Sinbad, “A Different World,” “Jingle All The Way”). Jerrod Carmichael (“The Carmichael Show,” “Neighbors”), Mike Scully (“The Carmichael Show,” THE SIMPSONS), Howery, Josh Rabinowitz (“The Carmichael Show,” “Broad City”) and Kevin Barnett (“The Carmichael Show”) are executive producers. Gerry Cohen (“The Carmichael Show,” “Married with Children”), directed the pilot.

THE COOL KIDS

From executive producer Charlie Day (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”), THE COOL KIDS is a multi-camera comedy about a rag-tag group of friends living in a retirement community who are willing to break every rule in order to have fun – because, at their age, what do they really have to lose? The series stars four comedy veterans: Tony Award nominee David Alan Grier (“The Carmichael Show,” “In Living Color”), Emmy Award nominee Martin Mull (“Veep,” “Roseanne”), Emmy Award winner Vicki Lawrence (“Mama’s Family,” “The Carol Burnett Show”) and Emmy Award winner Leslie Jordan (“Will & Grace,” “American Horror Story”). Along with Day, Patrick Walsh (“Living Biblically,” “2 Broke Girls”) and Nick Frenkel (“The Mick,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) are executive producers. Emmy Award winner Don Scardino (“30 Rock,” “2 Broke Girls”) directed the pilot.

LAST MAN STANDING

Multi-cam comedy LAST MAN STANDING, starring Tim Allen, comes to FOX. A fan-favorite for six seasons, LAST MAN STANDING stars Allen as MIKE BAXTER, a married father of three girls, who tries to maintain his manliness, despite being surrounded by women. Produced by 20th Century Fox Television, the series also stars Nancy Travis as VANESSA BAXTER, Jonathan Adams as CHUCK LARABEE, Amanda Fuller as KRISTIN BAXTER, Christoph

Sanders as KYLE ANDERSON, Jordan Masterson as RYAN VOGELSON and Hector Elizondo as ED ALZATE. In the 2016-17 season, “Last Man Standing” was ABC’s second most-watched comedy, after “Modern Family.” The series ranked as the No. 1 new program across all syndication when it debuted off-net during the 2016-2017 season. Allen, Kevin Abbott, Matt Berry, Kevin Hench, Ed Yeager, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Shawn Levy, Richard Baker and Rick Messina are executive producers. The series was created by Jack Burditt.