FBC, including its Company Entities, predecessors in interest, successors, and assigns, and you agree that any Dispute (as defined herein) between you and FBC regarding any aspect of your relationship with FBC will be resolved in a binding, confidential, individual and fair arbitration process, and not in court. The term “Dispute” is to be given the broadest possible meaning that will be enforced, and shall include any dispute, claim, demand, count, cause of action, or controversy between you and FBC, whether based in contract, statute, regulation, ordinance, tort (including, but not limited to, fraud, misrepresentation, fraudulent inducement, negligence, or any other intentional tort), or any other legal or equitable theory. The term “Dispute” specifically includes, but is not limited to, any and all claims between you and FBC in any way related to or concerning this Arbitration Agreement, any other aspect of this FBC License (including their applicability and their conformance to applicable law), any products or services provided by FBC, any billing disputes, and any disputes relating to telephonic, text message, or any other communications either of us received from the other. The only exceptions to this Arbitration Agreement are that (i) each of you and FBC retains the right to sue in small claims court and (ii) each of you and FBC may bring suit in court against the other to enjoin infringement or other misuse of intellectual property rights. Disputes over whether these exceptions apply shall be resolved by the court in which such action has been brought; all other disputes over arbitrability shall be resolved by the arbitrator. Each of you and FBC agrees to give up the right to sue in court. Each of you and FBC also agrees to give up the ability to seek to represent, in a class action or otherwise, anyone but each of you and FBC (see Section 6.9 of this Arbitration Agreement below). There is no judge or jury in arbitration, and court review of an arbitration award is limited. An arbitrator must follow this Agreement. The arbitrator, however, can award on an individual basis the same damages and relief as a court (including injunctive and declaratory relief, or statutory damages).