Evvie McKinney crowned the first-ever winner of THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM!

Tonight, Evvie McKinney from Memphis, TN, was crowned the first-ever winner of THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM. The music competition series, hosted by Fergie, features expert panelists Sean “Diddy” Combs, DJ Khaled and Meghan Trainor.

Over the course of the finale’s three rounds, McKinney defeated fellow finalists Candice Boyd, Vincint Cannady and Zhavia. In Round One, all four finalists battled for the in-studio audience vote, allowing the winner to choose his/her opponent in Round Two. McKinney secured the most in-studio audience votes for her powerful rendition of “Proud Mary” and chose to battle Zhavia, whom she beat in Round Two with an emotional performance of “Ain’t No Sunshine.” Boyd also advanced to the final round over Cannady, and the two female vocalists battled for the crown. Ultimately, McKinney’s performance of “Glory” earned the panelists’ votes, and she was named the show’s first-ever champion, securing a record deal with Republic Records and the title of an iHeartMedia “On The Verge” Artist.

THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM is FOX’s highest-rated new unscripted series in nearly four years both among Adults 18-49 and Total Viewers. Last week’s penultimate episode posted THE FOUR’s highest ratings yet among A18-49 and Total Viewers, establishing a new season high (2/1/18: 1.5/6 L3, up +15% vs. premiere) and marking a third week of consecutive growth among Adults 18-49 (L3: 1.2 > 1.3 > 1.4 > 1.5) and Total Viewers (L3: 3.6 mil > 3.8 mil > 4.2 mil > 4.3 mil). Additionally, THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM is the No. 1 most social new TV series this season with 5.5 million total social interactions.*

Season Two of THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM will premiere this summer on FOX. Audition for Season Two here: thefourmusic.com

THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM was created by Armoza Formats and is produced by ITV Entertainment in association with Armoza Formats. David George, Adam Sher, David Eilenberg, Becca Walker, David Friedman, Avi Armoza, Nehama Cohen and Moshiko Cohen are executive producers. Additionally, Sean “Diddy” Combs serves as a producer on the series.

All episodes of THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM are available on FOX NOW and Fox on Demand to subscribers of participating pay-TV services. To learn more about FOX NOW, please visit www.foxnow.com.

ABOUT ITV ENTERTAINMENT

ITV Entertainment, part of the ITV America group, is one of the largest international producers for the U.S. market and a major force in acquiring, developing and producing entertainment programming for U.S. networks. ITV Entertainment has a wide slate of series with major networks and syndicators, including HELL’S KITCHEN (FOX), “The First 48” (A&E), “The Job Interview” (CNBC), “Four Weddings” (TLC), “Big Star Little Star” (USA), “Help My Yelp” (Food) and the new “Queer Eye” (Netflix), as well as upcoming series and specials for Nickelodeon and A&E, among others.





ABOUT ARMOZA FORMATS

Established in 2005, Armoza Formats has become a key player in the international content market, rapidly growing to be one of the top independent creators and distributors of global content. Taking the best of Israeli and international creative talent, Armoza Formats spearheads the emergence of compelling content in today’s dynamic market. Our mission is to meet the challenges of the fast-changing media industry with creative broadcast solutions. With over 90 formats in our catalogue and productions across the globe, Armoza Formats has a proven track record of success across all genres – from spectacular primetime entertainment show “I Can Do That!,” now licensed in over 20 countries, to hit game show “Still Standing,” with 5,000 episodes globally, and docu-reality format “Connected,” on air in over 10 territories. Our partners are comprised of broadcasters and production companies across the globe, including FOX, NBC USA, BBC, ITV, Channel 4 UK, TVA Canada, TF1 France, RTL Germany, HBO, TV2 Norway, RAI Italy, Globo Brazil, Azteca Mexico and ZEE TV India.

ABOUT IHEARTMEDIA

With over a quarter of a billion monthly listeners in the U.S. and over 129 million social followers, iHeartMedia has the largest national reach of any radio or television outlet in America. As the leader in multiplatform connections, it also serves over 150 local markets through 858 owned radio stations, and the company’s radio stations and content can be heard on AM/FM, HD digital radio and satellite radio; on the Internet at iHeartRadio.com and on the company’s radio station websites; on the iHeartRadio mobile app; in enhanced auto dashes; on tablets, wearables and smartphones; and on gaming consoles. iHeartRadio, iHeartMedia’s digital radio platform, is the fastest-growing digital audio service in the U.S., and offers users thousands of live radio stations, personalized custom artist stations created by just one song or seed artist, and the top podcasts and personalities. With over 1.4 billion downloads, iHeartRadio reached 110 million registered users faster than any other radio or digital music service. iHeartMedia’s platforms include radio

broadcasting, online, mobile, digital and social media, podcasts, personalities and influencers, live concerts and events, syndication, music research services and independent media representation. iHeartMedia is a division of iHeartMedia, Inc. (PINK: IHRT). Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

*Nielsen, Social Content Ratings, 9/10/17 - 2/5/18, ranked on total linear program-level interactions cable or broadcast. Excluding sports, specials and politics. Twitter, Facebook. Instagram - Facebook Owned and Instagram Owned metrics included as of 11/1/18.