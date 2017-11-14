FX APPLICATION END-USER LICENSE AGREEMENT

Last updated: March 12, 2015

1. Introduction and Acceptance

1.1 FX Networks, LLC (“FX” “we” or “us”) has developed this end-user license agreement (“FX License”) to describe the terms that govern your use of any FX application (including any FX Content or other FX Services incorporated therein, and any updates, upgrades, enhancements or modifications provided by FX, in its sole discretion, that replace and/or supplement the original Application) (collectively the “Application”) that links to or references this FX License, including, without limitation, FXNOW and various show related apps. FX is based in the United States and is a part of the United States based operations of Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. This FX License is subject to and incorporates the terms and conditions of the FX Terms of Use (the “TOU”) located at http://www.fxnetworks.com/terms-of-use and the FX Privacy Policy (the “Privacy Policy”) located at http://www.fxnetworks.com/privacy-policy. BY DOWNLOADING, INSTALLING OR USING THE APPLICATION, YOU SIGNIFY YOU HAVE READ AND AGREE TO BE BOUND BY AND ABIDE BY THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THIS FX LICENSE, THE TOU, THE PRIVACY POLICY, INCLUDING ANY FUTURE MODIFICATIONS OR ADDITIONAL TERMS AND TO ABIDE BY ALL APPLICABLE LAWS, RULES AND REGULATIONS (“APPLICABLE LAW”). If you do not agree to be bound by and to abide by this FX License, the TOU and the Privacy Policy, FX does not grant you a license to download, install or use the Application and you must immediately discontinue use of the Application and remove the Application and any related Content or data from your device. Use of the Application is limited to users aged 13 years and above.

1.2 FX reserves the right to update and change, from time to time, any aspect of the Application and this FX License and all documents incorporated by reference herein. FX may modify this FX License at any time, and each such modification will be effective upon linking to, posting or referencing the modified FX License on or through the Application or FX Service. All material modifications will apply prospectively only. Your continued use of the Application following any modification constitutes your acceptance of and agreement to be bound by this FX License as so modified. It is therefore important that you review this FX License regularly. FX may also use third-party service providers, such as vendors, contractors, agents or sponsors, to operate, develop or help FX manage and provide the Application.

1.3 In the ordinary courses of our business, we may share information that we collect from or about you with third parties in order to process your requests and fulfill your orders for video content offered through the Application, including, to provide you with access to localized content and provide video content recommendations.

1.4 PLEASE NOTE THAT THE “ARBITRATION AGREEMENT” SECTION CONTAINS PROVISIONS THAT REQUIRE (i) WITH LIMITED EXCEPTIONS, ALL DISPUTES ARISING BETWEEN YOU AND FX UNDER THIS FX LICENSE BE HANDLED BY ARBITRATION, AND (ii) YOU AND FX WAIVE THE RIGHT TO BRING OR PARTICIPATE IN A CLASS ACTION IN CONNECTION WITH SUCH DISPUTES. PLEASE VISIT: SECTION 6 BELOW TO REVIEW THE ARBITRATION AGREEMENT.

1.5 To access certain video content via the Application, you will be redirected to your television content provider’s registration page where you will be required to register directly with your television content provider. Please contact your television content provider directly for questions on your account, including how to access or cancel your account. Any information that you provide to your television content provider will be subject to the applicable television content provider’s privacy policy, rather than the FX Privacy Policy. We have no control over, and are not responsible for, any television content provider’s use of information collected via the Application.

2. Licensed Uses; Restrictions

2.1 The Application (including, without limitation, any software, documentation, and local files installed or utilized by the installer application) is owned by FX and, with respect to their applicable contributions to the Application, FX’s licensors, including content, technology and data providers (collectively, “FX Licensors”), and are licensed to you on a non-exclusive, non-sublicenseable, revocable basis, in the United States, on the service where the Application is made available to you, on the terms and conditions set forth herein. This FX License defines legal use of the Application and all updates, revisions, substitutions and copies of the Application made by or for you. All rights not expressly granted to you herein are reserved by FX or applicable FX Licensors.

2.2 You may:

- install and personally use the Application on a device that is supported by the Application and owned or controlled by you;

- only use the Application, the Licensor Software and any data accessed through the Application for your own personal, non-commercial use;

- use the Application until this FX License is terminated by you or FX; and

- terminate this FX License by discontinuing all use of the Application.

2.3 You may not, and you may not authorize others to:

- decompile, copy, reverse engineer, disassemble, modify, rent, lease, loan, distribute, or create derivative works (as defined by the U.S. Copyright Act) or improvements (as defined by U.S. patent law) based on the Application, any updates or any portion thereof;

- distribute or make the Application available over a network where it could be used by multiple devices at the same time;

- incorporate the Application into any device manufactured by or for you;

- use the Application outside of the United States;

- use the Application in any unlawful manner, for any unlawful purpose, or in any manner inconsistent with this FX License;

- use or export the Application in violation of Applicable Law;

- sell, lease, loan, distribute, transfer, or sublicense the Application or access thereto or derive income from the use or provision of the Application, whether for direct commercial or monetary gain or otherwise, without FX’s prior, express, written permission; or

- assign, copy, transfer, or transmit the Application, the Licensor Software or any data obtained through the Application to any third party.

3. Ownership

3.1 The Application is protected by copyrights, trademarks, service marks, international treaties, and/or other proprietary rights and laws of the U.S. and other countries. You agree to abide by all applicable proprietary rights laws and other laws, as well as any additional copyright notices or restrictions contained in this FX License. FX and FX’s Licensors own all rights, title, and interest in and to their applicable contributions to the Application. This FX License grants you no right, title, or interest in any intellectual property owned or licensed by FX, including, without limitation, the Application and FX trademarks, and creates no other relationship between you and FX or between you and FX’s Licensors.

3.2 The Application and its components contain software licensed from FX Licensors (“Licensor Software”) which enables the Application to perform certain functions. All rights in and to any third-party data, software, and servers are reserved and remain with the applicable third parties. You agree that such FX Licensors and any other third parties may enforce their rights under this FX License against you directly in their own name.

4 Support; Updates; Termination

4.1 FX, in its sole discretion, may elect to provide you with customer support and/or software updates, upgrades, enhancements or modifications for the Application (collectively, “Support”).

4.2 FX, in its sole discretion, may elect to use third-party entities to manage the service through which the Application is available, channel partners, associated service providers, airtime service providers and merchants of record (collectively, “Application Partners”).

4.3 Unless terminated by FX in its sole discretion, this FX License remains in full force and effect while you use the FX Application. FX may terminate your access to all (or any portion of) the Application at any time, for any or no reason, with or without prior notice or any explanation, and without liability. Furthermore, even after your access to the Application is terminated by you or FX, this Agreement will remain in full force and effect with respect to your past and future use of the Application. If we terminate your access to the Application (or any portion of the Application) you: (1) must immediately cease any and all use of the Application and remove the Application from your device; (2) may not try to access, use or download the Application without FX’s prior written approval. You agree that your account is non-transferable. Any rights to the Application terminate upon your death. This FX License terminates automatically if you violate any of its terms and conditions.

4.4 FX may change, suspend, or discontinue any aspect of the Application including, without limitation, the availability of any Support or Application feature, database, or content at any time without prior notice or liability to you. FX may also impose limits on certain Application features or restrict your access to parts or all of the Application or Support without notice or liability.

4.5 FX reserves the right in its sole discretion to charge fees for use of or access to any aspect of the Application or any feature(s) thereof. You will not be entitled to a refund of any unused portion of such fees or other payments if FX suspends or terminates your account, and/or access to the Application (or any portion of the Application), due to your breach of this FX License or violation of Applicable Law, as determined by FX, in its sole discretion.

5. Disclaimers; Limitation of Liability

5.1 THE APPLICATION AND ANY APPLICATION FEATURE ACCESSED THROUGH THE APPLICATION ARE PROVIDED “AS-IS” AND “AS AVAILABLE” AND ANY USE THEREOF IS AT YOUR SOLE RISK AND FX DOES NOT GUARANTEE OR PROMISE ANY SPECIFIC RESULTS FROM USE OF OR CONTINUOUS AVAILABILITY OF THE APPLICATION. FX DOES NOT REPRESENT THAT THE APPLICATION OR ANY APPLICATION FEATURE ACCESSED VIA THE APPLICATION IS APPROPRIATE OR AVAILABLE FOR USE OUTSIDE THE UNITED STATES. TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAW, FX EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ANY WARRANTIES AND CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, WHETHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NON-INFRINGEMENT, AND WARRANTIES IMPLIED FOR A COURSE OF PERFORMANCE OR COURSE OF DEALING. WITHOUT LIMITING THE GENERALITY OF THE FOREGOING, FX MAKES NO WARRANTY THAT YOUR USE OF THE APPLICATION WILL BE UNINTERRUPTED, TIMELY, SECURE OR ERROR-FREE, THAT DEFECTS TO THE APPLICATION WILL BE CORRECTED, THAT THE APPLICATION OR THE SERVERS ON WHICH THEY ARE AVAILABLE WILL BE FREE OF VIRUSES OR OTHER HARMFUL COMPONENTS, OR THAT ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED BY YOU ON, THROUGH OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE APPLICATION OR THIRD-PARTY SERVICES (INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THROUGH LICENSOR SOFTWARE, APPLICATION PARTNERS, USER CONTENT OR THIRD-PARTY ADVERTISEMENTS) WILL BE ACCURATE, RELIABLE, TIMELY OR COMPLETE. UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES WILL FX OR OUR PARENTS, SUBSIDIARIES OR AFFILIATES (“FX AFFILIATES”) BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY LOSS OR DAMAGE (INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO LOSS OF DATA, PROPERTY DAMAGE, PERSONAL INJURY OR DEATH) RESULTING FROM USE OF THE APPLICATION, PROBLEMS OR TECHNICAL MALFUNCTION IN CONNECTION WITH USE OF THE APPLICATION, ATTENDANCE AT AN FX EVENT, ANY MATERIAL DOWNLOADED OR OTHERWISE OBTAINED IN CONNECTION WITH THE APPLICATION, ANY USER CONTENT, ANY THIRD-PARTY ADVERTISEMENT OR THIRD-PARTY SERVICE TRANSMITTED ON, THROUGH OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE APPLICATION, OR THE CONDUCT OF ANY USERS OF THE APPLICATION, WHETHER ONLINE OR OFFLINE. YOUR USE OF USER CONTENT, THIRD-PARTY ADVERTISEMENTS, THIRD-PARTY SERVICES AND THE GOODS OR SERVICES PROVIDED BY ANY THIRD-PARTIES IS SOLELY YOUR RESPONSIBILITY AND AT YOUR OWN RISK.

5.2 YOU ACKNOWLEDGE AND AGREE THAT YOUR USE OF THE APPLICATION, AND ANY INFORMATION TRANSMITTED OR RECEIVED IN CONNECTION THEREWITH, MAY NOT BE SECURE AND MAY BE INTERCEPTED BY UNAUTHORIZED PARTIES. YOU ASSUME RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ENTIRE COST OF ANY MAINTENANCE, REPAIR OR CORRECTION TO YOUR COMPUTER SYSTEM OR OTHER PROPERTY OR RECOVERY OR RECONSTRUCTION OF LOST DATA NECESSITATED BY YOUR USE OF THE APPLICATION. User Content, third-party advertisements, Licensor Software, Application Partners and their Third-Party Services do not necessarily reflect the opinions or policies of FX or our FX Affiliates.

5.3 IN NO EVENT WILL FX, OUR FX AFFILIATES, FX LICENSORS, ADVERTISERS, SPONSORS OR APPLICATION PARTNERS OR ANY OF THEIR RESPECTIVE OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, CONTRACTORS, AGENTS (COLLECTIVELY, “COMPANY ENTITIES”), BE LIABLE TO YOU OR ANY THIRD-PARTY FOR ANY INDIRECT, CONSEQUENTIAL, EXEMPLARY, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL OR PUNITIVE DAMAGES, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, LOST PROFIT DAMAGES ARISING FROM YOUR USE OF OR INABILITY TO USE THE APPLICATION, EVEN IF FX HAS BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES. IN JURISDICTIONS THAT DO NOT ALLOW FOR THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF SUCH DAMAGES, FX OR COMPANY ENTITIES’ LIABILITY IN SUCH JURISDICTIONS SHALL BE LIMITED TO THE EXTENT PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAW. NOTWITHSTANDING ANYTHING TO THE CONTRARY CONTAINED HEREIN, FX’S AND THE COMPANY ENTITIES’ LIABILITY TO YOU FOR ANY CAUSE WHATSOEVER AND REGARDLESS OF THE FORM OF THE ACTION, WILL AT ALL TIMES BE LIMITED TO THE AMOUNT PAID, IF ANY, BY YOU TO FX, FOR THE APPLICATION DURING THE TWELVE (12) MONTHS PRIOR TO THE CLAIM.

5.4 YOU ACKNOWLEDGE AND AGREE THAT ANY DAMAGES YOU INCUR ARISING OUT OF FX’S OR COMPANY ENTITIES’ ACTS OR OMISSIONS OR YOUR USE OF THE APPLICATION ARE NOT IRREPARABLE AND ARE INSUFFICIENT TO ENTITLE YOU TO AN INJUNCTION OR OTHER EQUITABLE RELIEF RESTRICTING THE AVAILABILITY OF OR ANY PERSON’S ABILITY TO ACCESS ANY PORTION OF THE APPLICATION. THE LIMITATIONS IN THIS SECTION APPLY WHETHER THE ALLEGED LIABILITY IS BASED ON CONTRACT, TORT, NEGLIGENCE, STRICT LIABILITY, OR ANY OTHER BASIS, EVEN IF FX HAS BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF ANY SUCH DAMAGES.

6. Arbitration Agreement

6.1 FX, including its Company Entities, predecessors in interest, successors, and assigns, and you agree that any and all disputes and claims that each of you and FX may have against the other that arise out of or relate to the FX Application and your use of them, including the breach, termination, enforcement, interpretation or validity of this FX License, including the agreement to arbitrate (the “Arbitration Agreement”) and the scope or applicability of this Arbitration Agreement (collectively, “Disputes”), including but not limited to the arbitrability of any and all Disputes, and even if the events giving rise to Disputes occurred before this Arbitration Agreement became effective, will be resolved in a binding, confidential, individual and fair arbitration process, and not in court. Each of you and FX agrees to give up the right to sue in court. Each of you and FX also agrees to give up the right to have Disputes heard by a jury and the ability to seek to represent, in a class action or otherwise, anyone but each of you and FX (see Section 6.9 of this Arbitration Agreement below). The only exceptions to this Arbitration Agreement are that: (i) each of you and FX retains the right to sue in small claims court and (ii) each of you and FX may bring suit in court against the other to enjoin infringement or other misuse of intellectual property rights.

6.2 This FX License, including, without limitation, the Arbitration Agreement evidences a transaction in interstate commerce, and thus the Federal Arbitration Act, 9 U.S.C. §§ 1-16, governs the interpretation and enforcement of this Arbitration Agreement. This Arbitration Agreement shall survive termination of this FX License.

6.3 Any arbitration between you and FX will be conducted by the American Arbitration Association (the “AAA”) and will be governed by the AAA’s Commercial Arbitration Rules and the Supplementary Procedures for Consumer Related Disputes (collectively, the “AAA Rules”), as modified by this Arbitration Agreement. The AAA Rules are available online at www.adr.org, or by calling the AAA at 1-800-778-7879. The arbitration will be conducted by a single arbitrator. If you and we cannot agree on who that single arbitrator should be, then the AAA shall appoint an arbitrator with significant experience resolving the type of Dispute at issue. The arbitrator is bound by the terms of this FX License.

6.4 If either you or FX wants to arbitrate a Dispute, you or FX must first send by mail to the other a written Notice of Dispute (“Notice”) that sets forth the name, address, and contact information of the party giving notice, the specific facts giving rise to the Dispute, the FX Service to which the Notice relates, and the relief requested. Your Notice to FX must be sent by mail to Arbitration Notice of Dispute, 2121 Avenue of the Stars, 7th Floor, Los Angeles, California, 90067. FX will send any Notice to you at the contact information we have for you or that you provide. It is the sender’s responsibility to ensure that the recipient receives the Notice. During the first 45 days after you or we send a Notice to the other, you and we may try to reach a settlement of the Dispute. If you and we do not resolve the Dispute within those first 45 days, either you or we may initiate arbitration in accordance with the rules and procedures provided for by the AAA. A form for initiating formal arbitration may be found on the AAA’s website at www.adr.org (“Arbitration Form”). In addition to filing this Arbitration Form with AAA in accordance with its rules and procedures, you must send a copy of this completed Arbitration Form to FX at the address listed above to which you sent your Notice of Dispute.

6.5 AAA charges fees to conduct arbitrations. Ordinarily, the claimant has to pay that fee to start a case, but if you wish to commence an arbitration against FX, and you are seeking to recover less than $10,000 (inclusive of attorneys’ fees), you will not have to pay this filing fee; FX will pay it on your behalf. If you are seeking to recover $10,000 or more, you will have to pay the filing fee charged by AAA, but FX will reimburse that fee if you win the arbitration.

6.6 If you are seeking to recover $10,000 or less, AAA rules provide that the Dispute should be resolved without a hearing, by submission of documents only. Either you or we may request a hearing, however, and be responsible for the fees associated with it. If the arbitrator recommends a hearing even if neither you nor we request one, FX will pay the arbitrator’s fees associated with the hearing. If the claim is for more than $10,000, the manner and place of the hearing will be determined in accordance with the AAA Rules.

6.7 Regardless of how the arbitration proceeds, the arbitrator shall issue a reasoned written decision sufficient to explain his or her findings and conclusions.

6.8 Each of you and FX may incur attorneys’ fees during the arbitration. In addition to whatever rights you may have to recover your attorneys’ fees under Applicable Law, if you prevail in the arbitration, and if FX failed to make a settlement offer to you before the arbitration or the amount you win is at least 25% greater than FX’s highest settlement offer to resolve the Dispute, then FX will pay your reasonable attorneys’ fees in addition to the amount the arbitrator awarded. If FX wins the arbitration, you will be responsible for your own attorneys’ fees. In addition, if the arbitrator, at the request of the winning party, finds that the losing party brought a Dispute or asserted a defense frivolously or for an improper purpose, then regardless of the amount in dispute, the arbitrator must order the losing party to pay both sides’ arbitration fees and may order the losing party to pay the winning party’s reasonable attorneys’ fees, unless such an award of fees is prohibited by Applicable Law.

6.9 The arbitrator may award declaratory or injunctive relief only in favor of the individual party seeking relief and only to the extent necessary to provide relief warranted by that party's individual claim. The arbitrator may not order FX to pay any monies to or take any actions with respect to persons other than you, unless FX explicitly consents in advance, after an arbitrator is selected, to permit the arbitrator to enter such an order. YOU AND FX AGREE THAT EACH MAY BRING CLAIMS AGAINST THE OTHER ONLY IN YOUR OR ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY AND NOT AS A PLAINTIFF OR CLASS MEMBER IN ANY PURPORTED CLASS, REPRESENTATIVE OR MULTI-CLAIMANT PROCEEDING. Further, unless FX agrees, the arbitrator may not consolidate other persons’ claims with yours, and may not otherwise preside over any form of a representative, multi-claimant or class proceeding. If this specific provision is found to be unenforceable, then the entirety of this Arbitration Agreement shall be null and void, but the rest of this FX License, including the provisions governing where actions against FX must be pursued, will remain in effect.

6.10 You and FX agree to maintain the confidential nature of the arbitration proceeding and shall not disclose the fact of the arbitration, any documents exchanged as part of any mediation, proceedings of the arbitration, the arbitrator’s decision and the existence or amount of any award, except as may be necessary to prepare for or conduct the arbitration (in which case anyone becoming privy to confidential information must undertake to preserve its confidentiality), or except as may be necessary in connection with a court application for a provisional remedy, a judicial challenge to an award or its enforcement, or unless otherwise required by law or court order.

7. Additional Terms

7.1 Indemnification. You agree to indemnify and hold FX, the Company Entities, subcontractors and other partners, and their respective officers, agents, partners and employees, harmless from any loss, liability, claim, or demand, including, but not limited to, reasonable attorneys' fees, made by any third-party due to or arising out of or in connection with your use of the Application, your breach of this Agreement, your violation of any rights of another or any User Content that you post or otherwise submit on, through or in connection with the Application.

7.2 Government End Users. If the Application and related documentation are supplied to or purchased by or on behalf of the United States Government, then the Application is deemed to be a "commercial item" as defined by 48 C.F.R. § 2.101, and consisting of "commercial computer software" and "commercial computer software documentation" for purposes of compliance with 48 C.F.R. § 12.212 or § 227.7202. Rights of the United States Government shall not exceed the minimum rights set forth in 48 C.F.R. § 52.227-19. All other terms and conditions of this FX License apply.

7.3 Governing Law. This FX License will be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of New York, without regard to its conflict of law provisions. Except with respect to Disputes to be resolved through an arbitration process in accordance with the Arbitration Agreement contained above, you and FX agree to submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts located in New York, New York to resolve any Dispute arising out of this FX License, the Application or any other FX Services. YOU HEREBY KNOWINGLY, VOLUNTARILY AND INTENTIONALLY WAIVE ANY RIGHT YOU MAY HAVE TO A TRIAL BY JURY IN RESPECT OF ANY LITIGATION (INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY CLAIMS, COUNTERCLAIMS, CROSS-CLAIMS, OR THIRD-PARTY CLAIMS) ARISING OUT OF, UNDER OR IN CONNECTION WITH THIS FX LICENSE.

7.4 No General Waiver; Severability. The failure of FX to exercise or enforce any right or provision of this FX License shall not constitute a waiver of such right or provision. If any provision of this FX License is found by a court of competent jurisdiction to be invalid, the parties nevertheless agree that the court should endeavor to give effect to the parties’ intentions as reflected in the provision, and the other provisions of this FX License remain in full force and effect.

7.5 Complete Agreement. This FX License constitutes the entire understanding between the parties respecting use of the Application. In the event of any conflict between the terms and conditions of this FX License and those in the TOU or Privacy policy, the terms and conditions of this FX License will control, except to the extent that the TOU or Privacy Policy impose additional restrictions and liabilities on your actions.

7.6 Statute of Limitations. YOU AGREE THAT ANY CAUSE OF ACTION YOU MAY HAVE ARISING OUT OF OR RELATED TO THIS FX LICENSE OR THE APPLICATION MUST BE COMMENCED WITHIN ONE (1) YEAR AFTER SUCH CAUSE OF ACTION ACCRUES. AFTER SUCH PERIOD, SUCH CAUSE OF ACTION SHALL BE PERMANENTLY BARRED.

7.7 Interpretation. The headings of the paragraphs in this FX License are for convenience of reference only and do not affect the meaning or interpretation of this FX License.

7.8 Software available in connection with the Application (the “Software”) is further subject to United States export controls. No Software may be downloaded from the Application or otherwise exported or re-exported in violation of U.S. export laws. Downloading or using the Software is at your sole risk.

7.9 Third Party Beneficiaries. Except for with respect to Company Entities (as applicable), this FX License is for the sole benefit of the parties hereto and not for the benefit of any third party.