Closed Captioning enabled programming on FXNetworks.com will usually be denoted with a 'CC' in the FXNetworks.com programming schedule.

To report an issue or concern regarding Closed Captioning on FXNetworks.com, please contact us or submit a written complaint to:

Please provide a clear description of your concern and a way to get in contact with you, including:

Name of the program;

Type of issue (e.g., garbling, captions cut off at certain times or on certain days, captions missing on certain episode of the programming);

Website or application where you viewed the programming;

Approximate time and date that the issue occurred; and