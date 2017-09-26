CLOSED CAPTIONING
Updated September 17, 2015
To report an issue or concern regarding CLOSED CAPTIONING on FOX NOW, please visit http://natgeotv.com/help or submit a written complaint to:
Marilyn Hollenbaugh
Director, Affiliate Engineering
Fox Networks Engineering & Operations
10201 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Please provide a clear description of your concern and a way to get in contact with you, including:
- Name of the program
- Type of issue (e.g., garbling, captions cut off at certain times or on certain days, captions missing on certain episode of the programming)
- Website or application where you viewed the programming
- Approximate time and date that the issue occurred
- Your name and contact information including, mailing address, email and phone number