CHOOSE YOUR TEEN CHOICE 2017 NOMINEES!

MOVIES

Choice Movie: Action - #ChoiceActionMovie

Choice Movie Actor: Action - #ChoiceActionMovieActor

Choice Movie Actress: Action - #ChoiceActionMovieActress

Choice Movie: Sci-Fi - #ChoiceSciFiMovie

Choice Movie Actor: Sci-Fi - #ChoiceSciFiMovieActor

Choice Movie Actress: Sci-Fi - #ChoiceSciFiMovieActress

Choice Movie: Fantasy - #ChoiceFantasyMovie

Choice Movie Actor: Fantasy - #ChoiceFantasyMovieActor

Choice Movie Actress: Fantasy - #ChoiceFantasyMovieActress

Choice Movie: Drama - #ChoiceDramaMovie

Choice Movie Actor: Drama - #ChoiceDramaMovieActor

Choice Movie Actress: Drama - #ChoiceDramaMovieActress

Choice Movie: Comedy - #ChoiceComedyMovie

Choice Movie Actor: Comedy - #ChoiceComedyMovieActor

Choice Movie Actress: Comedy - #ChoiceComedyMovieActress

Choice Movie Villain - #ChoiceMovieVillain

Choice Breakout Movie Star - #ChoiceBreakoutMovieStar

Choice Summer Movie - #ChoiceSummerMovie

Choice Summer Movie Actor - #ChoiceSummerMovieActor

Choice Summer Movie Actress - #ChoiceSummerMovieActress

Choice Movie Ship - #ChoiceMovieShip

TELEVISION

Choice TV Show: Drama - #ChoiceDramaTVShow

Choice TV Actor: Drama - #ChoiceDramaTVActor

Choice TV Actress: Drama - #ChoiceDramaTVActress

Choice TV Show: Sci-Fi/Fantasy - #ChoiceSciFiTVShow

Choice TV Actor: Sci-Fi/Fantasy - #ChoiceSciFiTVActor

Choice TV Actress: Sci-Fi/Fantasy - #ChoiceSciFiTVActress

Choice TV Show: Action - #ChoiceActionTVShow

Choice TV Actor: Action - #ChoiceActionTVActor

​Choice TV Actress: Action - #ChoiceActionTVActress

Choice TV Show: Comedy - #ChoiceComedyTVShow

Choice TV Actor: Comedy - #ChoiceComedyTVActor

Choice TV Actress: Comedy - #ChoiceComedyTVActress

Choice TV: Animated Show - #ChoiceAnimatedTVShow

Choice TV: Reality Show - #ChoiceRealityTVShow

Choice TV: Throwback Show - #ChoiceThrowbackTVShow

Choice TV Personality - #ChoiceTVPersonality

Choice TV Villain - #ChoiceTVVillain

Choice Breakout TV Star - #ChoiceBreakoutTVStar

Choice Breakout TV Show - #ChoiceBreakoutTVShow

Choice Summer TV Show - #ChoiceSummerTVShow

Choice Summer TV Actor - #ChoiceSummerTVActor

Choice Summer TV Actress - #ChoiceSummerTVActress

Choice TV Ship - #ChoiceTVShip

MOVIES AND TELEVISION

Choice Scene Stealer - #ChoiceSceneStealer

Choice Hissy Fit - #ChoiceHissyFit

Choice Liplock - #ChoiceLiplock

MUSIC

Choice Female Artist - #ChoiceFemaleArtist

Choice Male Artist - #ChoiceMaleArtist

Choice Music Group - #ChoiceMusicGroup

Choice Country Artist - #ChoiceCountryArtist

Choice Electronic/Dance Artist - #ChoiceElectronicDanceArtist

Choice Latin Artist - #ChoiceLatinArtist

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist - #ChoiceRBHipHopArtist

Choice Rock Artist - #ChoiceRockArtist

Choice Vinyl Artist - #ChoiceVinylArtist

Choice Song: Female Artist - #ChoiceSongFemaleArtist

Choice Song: Male Artist - #ChoiceSongMaleArtist

Choice Song: Group - #ChoiceSongGroup

Choice Collaboration - #ChoiceCollaboration

Choice Pop Song - #ChoicePopSong

Choice Country Song - #ChoiceCountrySong

Choice Electronic/Dance Song - #ChoiceElectronicDanceSong

Choice Latin Song - #ChoiceLatinSong

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song - #ChoiceRBHipHopSong

Choice Rock Song - #ChoiceRockSong

Choice Breakout Artist - #ChoiceBreakoutArtist

Choice Next Big Thing - #ChoiceNextBigThing

Choice Summer Song - #ChoiceSummerSong

Choice Summer Female Artist - #ChoiceSummerFemaleArtist

Choice Summer Male Artist - #ChoiceSummerMaleArtist

Choice Summer Group - #ChoiceSummerGroup

Choice Summer Tour - #ChoiceSummerTour

DIGITAL

Choice Web Star: Female - #ChoiceFemaleWebStar

Choice Web Star: Male - #ChoiceMaleWebStar

Choice Web Star: Comedy - #ChoiceComedyWebStar

Choice Web Star: Music - #ChoiceMusicWebStar

Choice Web Star: Fashion/Beauty - #ChoiceBeautyWebStar

Choice Gamer - #ChoiceGamer

Choice Twit - #ChoiceTwit

Choice Instagrammer - #ChoiceInstagrammer

Choice Snapchatter - #ChoiceSnapchatter

Choice YouTuber - #ChoiceYouTuber

FASHION

Choice Female Hottie - #ChoiceFemaleHottie

Choice Male Hottie - #ChoiceMaleHottie

Choice Style Icon - #ChoiceStyleIcon

Choice Model - #ChoiceModel

SPORTS

Choice Female Athlete - #ChoiceFemaleAthlete

Choice Male Athlete - #ChoiceMaleAthlete

OTHER

Choice Comedian - #ChoiceComedian

Choice Fandom - #ChoiceFandom

Choice Dancer - #ChoiceDancer

Choice Changemaker #ChoiceChangemaker

Choice Video Game - #ChoiceVideoGame

Choice Shade Moment - #ChoiceShadeMoment