In the debut episode of BUCKET LIST BISTRO, actress and chef Christy Carlson Romano gives you a taste of Thailand with her authentic pad thai recipe.

Authentic Pad Thai

Ingredients

Sauce:

3 tablespoons (tightly packed) finely chopped palm sugar

1/4 cup tamarind paste/concentrate

2 Tbsp fish sauce

3 Tbsp water

Pad Thai:

4 ounces dry rice noodles

2 lbs chicken breasts

1 small head shallot, thinly sliced

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1 Tbsp dried shrimp, chopped

1 pc pressed tofu, cut into small pieces

½ tsp of chili flakes, or to taste

A scant ¼ cup of chopped preserved daikon radish

2 eggs

2.5 cups bean sprouts

1 cup garlic chives, cut into 2” pieces

¼ cup chopped roasted peanuts

1 lime

Sriracha (as condiment)

Instructions

1.Soak the rice noodles in room temperature water for 1 hour, until the noodles turn from translucent to completely white and are very pliable. Drain and set aside until ready to use.

2.Heat 2 Tbsp of oil over high heat in a wok or a large saute pan. When the pan is very hot, add the chicken and let sear without moving until halfway done. Flip and finish cooking the chicken on the other side. Remove and set aside.

In the same pan, add another 1-2 tablespoons of oil and turn the heat to medium. Add the shallots, garlic, dried shrimp, radish, pressed tofu, and chili flakes. Cook until the garlic starts to brown slightly.

3.Add the soaked noodles and the sauce, turn the heat up to high, and keep stirring and tossing until the noodles have absorbed all the sauce.

4.Once all the sauce has been absorbed, push the noodles to one side of the pan and add the eggs to the empty space. Scramble the eggs gently and let them set about half way. Put the noodles on top of the eggs and let the eggs set completely. Flip everything over and toss to break up the eggs.

5.Add the bean sprouts, garlic chives, and half of the peanuts, turn off the heat, and toss everything to mix.

6.Plate the noodles, top with the chicken and sprinkle over the remaining peanuts. Serve with a piece of lime. You can also serve with extra bean sprouts, garlic chives, and chili flakes if desired. Enjoy!

Gambas Al Ajillo

Ingredients

1 1/2 pounds shelled and deveined large shrimp, tails intact

Kosher salt

1/4 cup thinly sliced garlic

1 1/4 cups extra-virgin olive oil

1 small dried hot red chile, seeded and crumbled 1/2 cup minced parsley

2 tablespoons dry sherry, such as manzanilla

1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest

Crispy bread (such as sliced and baked baguette)

Instructions

Bread

1.Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Slice bread 2”-3” thick and lightly coat with olive oil. Put on baking sheet and bake in oven until crispy and golden brown, about 7-10 minutes.

Shrimp

1.In a large bowl, toss the shrimp with 1 teaspoon of kosher salt and let stand for 10 minutes.

2.Meanwhile, in a 9-10-inch cast-iron skillet, combine the garlic and olive oil and cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until the garlic is fragrant and just starts to brown, about 8 to 10 minutes. Add the chile and cook, stirring, until fragrant, 15 to 30 seconds.

3.Add the shrimp to the skillet and cook over moderately low heat, stirring and turning the shrimp occasionally, until barely pink, about 5 minutes. Stir in the parsley, sherry, lemon zest and a generous pinch of salt. Remove from the heat and let stand until the shrimp are cooked through, 3 to 5 minutes. Serve in the skillet, passing bread at the table.

Patatas Bravas

Ingredients

Patatas

4 medium potatoes (red or russet)

Olive oil (for frying)

Salt

½ cup of homemade bravas sauce

Bravas Sauce

⅓ cup of olive oil

½ Tbsp. of pimentón picante (hot smoked paprika)

1½ Tbsp. of pimentón dulce (sweet smoked paprika)

1–2 Tbsp. of flour

1 cup of vegetable broth

Salt to taste

Garlic Aioli

3-4 garlic cloves

⅔ – ¾ cup of olive oil

1 egg yolk

Salt to taste

1 teaspoon of natural lemon juice

Instructions

Bravas Sauce

1.Heat the olive oil in a small saucepan over medium heat.

2.Add the pimentón dulce and pimentón picante and stir until combined.

3.Add 1 tablespoon of flour and stir until combined.

4.Add the broth very gradually, stirring constantly.

The sauce should start to thicken as you incorporate the broth; slowly add more flour as necessary to achieve the right consistency (it should be velvety and smooth, but not too thick).

5.Reduce to low heat and simmer for 3-5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

6.Season with salt to taste.

Garlic Aioli

1.Peel and mince the garlic cloves.

2.Place the minced garlic into the mortar. Using the pestle, begin to pound the minced garlic until it is well-mashed. You can also use a mixer if you do not have a mortar and pestle.

3.Separate the egg yolk from the egg white. Incorporate the egg yolk and salt into the bowl with the mashed garlic. Stir well. Discard the egg white.

4.Very slowly, and adding only a little bit at a time, begin to incorporate the oil while mixing the garlic, egg yolk, and oil constantly. This is the step that requires patience! Be sure to go slowly so that the garlic and oil have a chance to blend well.

5.Once the mixture begins to thicken, incorporate the lemon juice. The resulting texture should be a creamy, smooth mayonnaise.

Refrigerate the mixture, which should last a few days.

Patatas

1.Peel the potatoes, rinse thoroughly, and dry with a paper towel.

2.Cut the potatoes into bite-size chunks.

Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat.

3.Add the potatoes and adjust the heat to the lowest setting, allowing them to pre-cook for a few minutes.

4.Remove the potatoes and let them cool in the fridge for a few more minutes.

5.Turn the heat up to high and add the potatoes back into the pan.

6.Fry until crispy and golden.

7.Transfer the potatoes to a plate lined with paper towels to cool, and sprinkle with salt to taste.

8.To serve, drizzle the bravas sauce over the potatoes.

9.Dig in—no forks necessary!

Albondigas

Ingredients

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 large onion, chopped

1 large garlic clove, minced

2 quarts of chicken or beef stock

1 quart of water

1/2 cup of tomato sauce

1/2 pound of green beans, ends removed, cut into 1 inch pieces

2 large carrots, peeled and sliced

1/3 cup of raw white rice

1 pound ground beef

1/4 cup (loosely packed) chopped fresh spearmint leaves

1/4 cup (loosely packed) chopped parsley

1 egg

1 1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

A dash of cayenne or paprika

1 1/2 cup of frozen or fresh peas

1 tablespoon fresh chopped oregano

Salt and pepper

1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro

Instructions