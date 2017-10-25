Ana Gasteyer Joins Cast of A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE!,

Airing Sunday, Dec. 17 (7:00-10:00 PM ET live/PT tape-delayed), on FOX

The three-hour LIVE musical event is centered around nine-year-old “Ralphie Parker” (Andy Walken), a boy whose only dream is to get a Red Ryder Range Model Carbine Action BB Gun for Christmas.

Gasteyer will play “Mrs. Schwartz,” the mother of one of “Ralphie’s” friends. She joins previously announced cast members Emmy Award nominee Maya Rudolph (“Saturday Night Live,” “Bridesmaids”), two-time Tony Award winner Matthew Broderick (“How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying,” “The Producers,” “Manchester by the Sea”), Tony Award winner Jane Krakowski (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” “30 Rock”) and Emmy Award nominee Chris Diamantopoulos (“Good Girls Revolt,” “Silicon Valley,” “Episodes”).

Ana Gasteyer Bio: Best known for her work on “Saturday Night Live,” Ana Gasteyer can currently be seen starring in two television series: “Lady Dynamite,” opposite Maria Bamford; and “People of Earth.” She also has recurring roles on the broadcast series “The Goldbergs” and “Great News.” Last year, at the famed Café Carlyle in NYC, Gasteyer performed an eclectic range of covers and reimagined classics from her jazz album, “I’m Hip.” Her other television credits include “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “The Good Wife,” “Suburgatory,” “Girls,” “Law & Order” and “Grease:Live.” On the big screen, Gasteyer has starred in “Mean Girls,” “What Women Want,” “The Women,” “Reefer Madness: The Movie Musical” and “Dick,” among others. On stage, she has appeared in “A New Brain” and in Broadway productions of “The Rocky Horror Show,” “The Royal Family” and “Wicked,” the latter in the starring role of “Elphaba.”

From Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television, A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE! is inspired by the holiday classic feature “A Christmas Story” and the Tony Award-nominated Broadway production “A Christmas Story: The Musical.” The epic adaptation will be filmed at the historic Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank. A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE! will be produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television. Marc Platt (“Grease: Live,” “La La Land,” “Wicked”) and Adam Siegel (“Grease: Live”) will executive-produce, with Jonathan Tolins and Robert Cary (“Grease: Live,” “Anything but Love,” “Ira & Abby”) serving as co-executive producers and writers. Scott Ellis (the 2016 Broadway revival of “She Loves Me,” “Weeds”) is an executive producer and will serve as the director overseeing the stage direction. Alex Rudzinski (“Grease: Live,” “Dancing with the Stars”) is an executive producer and will serve as the live television director. Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (“Dear Evan Hansen,” “La La Land”), who composed the original score to “A Christmas Story: The Musical,” will compose several new songs for the LIVE television event.





