ALL-STARS ANNOUNCED FOR SEASON 14!

ALL-STARS ANNOUNCED FOR

“SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE” SEASON 14

Beloved All-Star Alumni Join during “The Academy” Round,

Beginning Monday, July 17 on FOX

SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE has lined up 10 of its All-Stars to guide the contestants through “The Academy” round, and ultimately pair with the Top 10 competitors as they vie for the title of America’s Favorite Dancer. Selected from a wide range of genres across many seasons of the series, the All-Stars include Gaby Diaz, Comfort Fedoke, Marko Germar, Jasmine Harper, Allison Holker, Jenna Johnson, Paul Kamiryan, Robert Roldan, Cyrus Spencer and Fik-Shun Stegall.

Ninety-eight dancers, selected by judges Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy and Vanessa Hudgens at the Los Angeles and New York auditions, will move on to battle it out at “The Academy,” which begins Monday, July, 17 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT). During “The Academy” round, the 10 SYTYCD All-Stars meet the contestants and eventually choose one dancer each to join the Top 10.

Watch/share a clip featuring the All-Stars back for Season 14: https://youtu.be/prGBHa5k6x8

The All-Stars for Season 14 of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE are:

Gaby Diaz Season 12 Winner Dance Specialty: Tap Twitter: @itsgabydiaz Instagram: @itsgabydiaz

Comfort Fedoke Season Four Contestant Dance Specialty: Hip-Hop Twitter: @ComfortFedoke Instagram: @ComfortFedoke

Marko Germar Season Eight Contestant Dance Specialty: Jazz Twitter: @D8Marko Instagram: @marko_germar

Jasmine Harper Season 10 Contestant Dance Specialty: Contemporary Twitter: @Dance10JasmineH Instagram: @dance10jasmineh

Allison Holker Season Two Contestant Dance Specialty: Contemporary Twitter: @Allisonholker Instagram: @allisonholker

Jenna Johnson Season 10 Contestant Dance Specialty: Ballroom Twitter: @Dance10Jenna Instagram: @dance10jenna

Paul Karmiryan Season 10 Contestant and Winner of SYTYCD Armenia Dance Specialty: Ballroom Twitter: @paulkarmiryan Instagram: @paulkarmiryan

Robert Roldan Season Seven Contestant Dance Specialty: Contemporary Twitter: @RobertRoldan_ Instagram: @robertroldan_

Cyrus Spencer Season Nine Contestant Dance Specialty: Animation Twitter: @Dance9Cyrus Instagram: @dance9cyrus

Fik-Shun Stegall Season 10 Winner Dance Specialty: Hip-Hop Twitter: @Dance10Fikshun Instagram: @dance10fikshun

SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE is from 19 Entertainment and dick clark productions. The series is executive-produced by co-creator Nigel Lythgoe, Allen Shapiro, Barry Adelman, Peter Hurwitz, Mike Yurchuk and Jeff Thacker.

