ALL-STARS ANNOUNCED FOR SEASON 14!
ALL-STARS ANNOUNCED FOR
“SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE” SEASON 14
Beloved All-Star Alumni Join during “The Academy” Round,
Beginning Monday, July 17 on FOX
SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE has lined up 10 of its All-Stars to guide the contestants through “The Academy” round, and ultimately pair with the Top 10 competitors as they vie for the title of America’s Favorite Dancer. Selected from a wide range of genres across many seasons of the series, the All-Stars include Gaby Diaz, Comfort Fedoke, Marko Germar, Jasmine Harper, Allison Holker, Jenna Johnson, Paul Kamiryan, Robert Roldan, Cyrus Spencer and Fik-Shun Stegall.
Ninety-eight dancers, selected by judges Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy and Vanessa Hudgens at the Los Angeles and New York auditions, will move on to battle it out at “The Academy,” which begins Monday, July, 17 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT). During “The Academy” round, the 10 SYTYCD All-Stars meet the contestants and eventually choose one dancer each to join the Top 10.
Watch/share a clip featuring the All-Stars back for Season 14: https://youtu.be/prGBHa5k6x8
The All-Stars for Season 14 of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE are:
|
Gaby Diaz
Season 12 Winner
Dance Specialty: Tap
Twitter: @itsgabydiaz
Instagram: @itsgabydiaz
|
Comfort Fedoke
Season Four Contestant
Dance Specialty: Hip-Hop
Twitter: @ComfortFedoke
Instagram: @ComfortFedoke
|
Marko Germar
Season Eight Contestant
Dance Specialty: Jazz
Twitter: @D8Marko
Instagram: @marko_germar
|
Jasmine Harper
Season 10 Contestant
Dance Specialty: Contemporary
Twitter: @Dance10JasmineH
Instagram: @dance10jasmineh
|
Allison Holker
Season Two Contestant
Dance Specialty: Contemporary
Twitter: @Allisonholker
Instagram: @allisonholker
|
Jenna Johnson
Season 10 Contestant
Dance Specialty: Ballroom
Twitter: @Dance10Jenna
Instagram: @dance10jenna
|
Paul Karmiryan
Season 10 Contestant and Winner of SYTYCD Armenia
Dance Specialty: Ballroom
Twitter: @paulkarmiryan
Instagram: @paulkarmiryan
|
Robert Roldan
Season Seven Contestant
Dance Specialty: Contemporary
Twitter: @RobertRoldan_
Instagram: @robertroldan_
|
Cyrus Spencer
Season Nine Contestant
Dance Specialty: Animation
Twitter: @Dance9Cyrus
Instagram: @dance9cyrus
|
Fik-Shun Stegall
Season 10 Winner
Dance Specialty: Hip-Hop
Twitter: @Dance10Fikshun
Instagram: @dance10fikshun
SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE is from 19 Entertainment and dick clark productions. The series is executive-produced by co-creator Nigel Lythgoe, Allen Shapiro, Barry Adelman, Peter Hurwitz, Mike Yurchuk and Jeff Thacker.
