Advertise With Us

When developing mezzanine assets or for publisher hosting/serving, follow the below video specifications. 

*Please note: 2 videos with corresponding bitrates are required as highlighted below.

**For VOD, refer to your vendor's ad specifications.

***For 3P VAST or VPAID specifications and approved vendors, contact your FNG account team. 

Size: HD 

  • Aspect Ratio:
    o 16:9-1920x1080
    o Noblackbars
    o 4:2:2ColorSpace
  • Video Bitrate:
    o ConstantBitrate(CBR)15-30Mbps o 800-1200kbps

 

File Formats

  • MP4 and M3U8 are required. No MOV. 

 

Audio

  • 2 channels only 
  • PCM (preferred) or AAC codec 
  • 192 kbps minimum 
  • 16 or 24 bit only 
  • 48 kHz sample rate 
  • Audio is required 
  • Loudness - All program elements should have an average loudness of -24LKFS (+/- 2) 

 

Frame Rate

  • 23.98, 25, or 29.97 based on native frame rate 
  • Remove any pull-down added for broadcast 
  • Constant frame rate only 
  • Please make content progressive using adaptive de-interlace with no frame blending

 

Codec

  • H.264 codec 
  • Interlaced video is not accepted

 

Max File Size

  • 5GB
     

 

Ad Duration

• :60 Max (otherwise pre-approval required) 

 

Leaders/Slates

• Video must be submitted without leaders (i.e. slates, countdowns) 