The first season of HOTEL HELL was Summer 2012's No. 1 new series, which saw chef and hospitality expert Gordon Ramsay sleeping on stained mattresses, taking cold showers in moldy bathrooms and confronting hotel ghosts. Now he's back for more.

Season Two of HOTEL HELL took things to a whole new level, showing Gordon Ramsay in a fresh light as he tackled an Oregon inn run by hippies, where all-night partying keeps guests from actually sleeping; a 90-year old Pacific Northwest landmark hotel run by a millionaire struggling to come to terms with his alcohol addiction; and a New Mexico boutique hotel, whose owner thinks she's Cher – and makes Gordon wish he could turn back time.

Ramsay has traveled from East to West, North to South to fix some of America's most horrendous hotels, troubled inns and struggling resorts, many of which are on the brink of closure. On his quest to try to save you from a bad vacation, Ramsay travels to Applegate, OR; Las Cruces, NM; Longview, WA; Murphys, CA; Pipestone, MN; Starkville, MS; West Dover, VT; and Woodbury, CT.

To come to grips with the problems, Ramsay will endure hotels at their worst, all so unsuspecting guests don't have to. After he has uncovered the most pressing issues at each place, Ramsay will put hapless hotel owners and employees to work as he attempts to turn around their failing establishments, doing all he can to rescue these floundering hotels. Some owners will work with Ramsay to address the issues he's identified, while others will refuse to take the advice they sought out, and face the consequences. But, in the end, it will be up to the owners and staff to keep their hotels open.

The success of each business is truly on the line, so one thing is certain: if they won't take Ramsay's advice and make the changes required to meet his impeccable standards, they will never check out of HOTEL HELL.

Prepare for a season packed with laughter, tears and black light horrors – and this time, it's not just mattresses that reveal awful stains.