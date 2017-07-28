Veterinarians Dr. Tina Olivieri and Dr. Courtney Campbell and wildlife expert David Mizejewski host Pet Talk, the talk show for animal lovers. In front of a live studio audience, they’ll answer all your most pressing questions, demonstrate pet products, introduce the most inspiring animals, and discuss the ups and downs of the newest pet trends, often with help from special guest experts or viewers. Plus, Andre Millan, son of Cesar Millan, “The Dog Whisperer,” reports from locations across the country on exciting pet events, trends, and training facilities.