Parched takes a character-driven and investigative approach to find out who really controls water in this country -- and in the world. Parched will unite investigative journalism with narrative entertainment in the deeply engaging style for which Jigsaw is renowned. The series will be haunting, shocking and cinematic -- and viewers will be left with a new and frightening understanding of our planet’s most precious resource. Villains, victims, and heroes guide the stories in each installment, backed by expert interviews, unfolding verité scenes and revealing archival.