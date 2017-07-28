In each episode of this new road show, Cesar drops in on towns across American cities (Washington, DC, Philadelphia, St. Louis, Chicago, San Diego, San Francisco and Los Angeles) taking on multiple cases at each stop. Most will be quick fixes...one will always have much higher stakes than the rest...and ALL of them will end with life-changing results for the dogs and their owners. And while Cesar is always the leader of the pack, son and dog behaviorist Andre joins dad for a father-and-son adventure packed with humor and heart.