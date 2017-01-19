The Gang is back when FXX’s original comedy series It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia returns for a 12th season!

Mac (Rob McElhenney), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Charlie (Charlie Day), Dee (Kaitlin Olson) and Frank (Danny DeVito) tackle all new adventures that include going to a waterpark, dealing with a Wolf Cola PR nightmare, and actually spending a whole day tending bar! See all this and more January on FXX.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia was created by Rob McElhenney. He also serves as executive producer along with Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, Michael Rotenberg, Nick Frenkel, Tom Lofaro, Scott Marder and David Hornsby. The show is produced by FX Productions.

