Police work isn’t rocket science. It’s harder.

Inspired by the New York Times Magazine article “Who Runs the Streets of New Orleans?,” by David Amsden, APB is a new police drama with a high-tech twist from executive producer/director Len Wiseman (LUCIFER, SLEEPY HOLLOW) and executive producers and writers Matt Nix (“Burn Notice”) and Trey Callaway (“The Messengers”).

Sky-high crime, officer-involved shootings, cover-ups and corruption: the over-extended and under-funded Chicago Police Department is spiraling out of control. Enter billionaire engineer GIDEON REEVES (Emmy Award and Golden Globe nominee Justin Kirk, “Tyrant,” “Weeds”). After he witnesses his best friend’s murder, he takes charge of Chicago’s troubled 13th District and reboots it as a technically innovative police force, challenging the district to rethink everything about the way they fight crime.

Becoming the city’s most advanced police district isn’t easy. Gideon knows if he’s going to change anything, he needs help, which he finds from DETECTIVE THERESA MURPHY (Natalie Martinez, “Kingdom,” “Under the Dome”), an ambitious, street-smart cop who is willing to give Gideon’s technological ideas a chance.

With the help of Gideon’s gifted tech officer, ADA HAMILTON (Caitlin Stasey, “Reign”), he and Murphy embark on a mission to turn the 13th District – including a skeptical CAPT. NED CONRAD (Ernie Hudson, “Grace and Frankie,” “Ghostbusters”) and determined OFFICERS NICHOLAS BRANDT (Taylor Handley, “Vegas,” “Southland”) and TASHA GOSS (Tamberla Perry, “Boss”) – into a dedicated crime-fighting force of the 21st century.

APB is a production of 20th Century Fox Television. Len Wiseman, Matt Nix, Trey Callaway, Todd Hoffman ("The Confirmation"), Dennis Kim and Robert Friedman ("The Confirmation," "Spring Broke," "Give") serve as executive producers. Wiseman also served as director of the pilot.