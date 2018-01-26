THE MINDY PROJECT is a single-camera comedy created by and starring Emmy Award-nominated writer/producer and New York Times best-selling author Mindy Kaling. With three seasons at FOX, the series followed a skilled OB/GYN trying (and failing!) to navigate her romantic life with dignity and grace.

Dr. MINDY LAHIRI (Kaling) is a talented obstetrician with a chaotic personal life, who struggles to find the perfect relationship, remain focused at work, stay current on reality TV and channel her inner warrior – Beyoncé Pad Thai. Mindy shares a practice with three doctors, none of whom makes life any easier for her. Dr. DANNY CASTELLANO (Chris Messina) is a guys’ guy whose on-again-off-again romance with Mindy this past season kept the office staff on its toes. Dr. JEREMY REED (Ed Weeks), the office’s managing partner, is the resident punching bag, and DR. PETER PRENTICE (Adam Palley), a high-fiving former frat boy, knows nothing about the opposite sex, but insists on doling out relationship advice to Mindy.

Rounding out the medical staff is male nurse MORGAN TOOKERS (Ike Barinholtz), a reformed ex-con with a heart of gold who, despite his best intentions, always seems to land himself in trouble; the grumpy and absent-minded nurse BEVERLY (Beth Grant); and TAMRA (Xosha Roquemore), a nurse who would rather dish gossip and dole out beauty tips than do anything resembling work.

Mindy’s love life rivaled a real-life romantic comedy each season, falling for her office sparring partner, Danny. Their relationship skyrocketed to new heights when the two shared a kiss in an airplane, but when their feet hit the ground, the two doctors struggled to make their relationship work. Danny ended the romance and then acted like a jealous boyfriend when Mindy dated other men. But in the second season finale, it appeared Mindy got her fairy tale ending atop the Empire State Building, giving “Harry” and “Sally” a run for their money. The series continued to explore Mindy and Danny’s romantic and professional relationship.

THE MINDY PROJECT is produced by 3 Arts Entertainment in association with Universal Television. The series was created and written by Mindy Kaling. Kaling, Howard Klein, Matt Warburton and Michael Spiller were executive producers.

