Starring Emmy Award nominee Rob Lowe (“Parks and Recreation,” “The West Wing”) and Emmy Award and Golden Globe Award nominee Fred Savage (“The Wonder Years”), THE GRINDER is a comedy about two brothers: one a spotlight-grabbing actor who plays TV’s most popular lawyer and the other, a real-life, small-town attorney who has yet to find his spotlight.

DEAN SANDERSON, JR. (Lowe) spent eight seasons playing the title role on the hit legal drama “The Grinder.” When his series ends, he decides to move back to his hometown of Boise, Idaho, where his brother, STEWART (Savage), is poised to take over the family law firm.

Despite having no law degree, no license to practice and no experience in an actual courtroom, Dean’s charisma and flair for the dramatic make him absolutely certain he has something to contribute to the firm. As Dean puts it, “Let’s say you’re at a restaurant and Noah Wyle is two tables down. You go into cardiac arrest. You don’t think Noah Wyle could step in and help?”

It doesn’t take long for Dean to start inserting himself into every aspect of Stewart’s life, both in the courtroom and at home, and all to the amusement of Stewart’s wife, DEBBIE (Mary Elizabeth Ellis, “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”); their two kids, 15-year-old LIZZIE (Hana Hayes, “Bucket and Skinner’s Epic Adventures”) and 13-year-old ETHAN (Connor Kalopsis, “Days Of Our Lives”); Dean and Stewart’s father, the law firm’s head, DEAN SR. (William Devane, “24: Live Another Day”) and the office’s tough-to-impress counselor, CLAIRE (Natalie Morales (“Parks and Recreation”), who remains unfazed by Dean’s celebrity.

Dean and Stewart don’t see eye to eye, but when they stop arguing with each other and start arguing together in court…they make a formidable team. THE GRINDER is the story of two brothers, who took different paths, but meet again in the middle – for justice…sort of.

THE GRINDER was produced by 20th Century Fox Television. The series was created and written by Andrew Mogel and Jarrad Paul (“The D Train,” “Allen Gregory”). The series was executive-produced by Mogel, Paul, Nicholas Stoller (“Neighbors,” “Forgetting Sarah Marshall”), Melvin Mar (NEW GIRL, “Fresh Off the Boat”) and Rob Lowe. Jake Kasdan (NEW GIRL, “Fresh Off the Boat”) served as both director and executive producer.

