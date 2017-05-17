This feature-length documentary tells the story of seven critical moments that shaped the man who became a twentieth century icon. America’s most popular modern president was a man of great vision who inspires to this day. But behind the conviction and the charisma, JFK was a man of contradictions. A wise and cautious leader who behind the scenes, lived his personal life on the edge. A vision of health and vigour hiding a private struggle with his health from the world. There are seven key days that will change the way you see him - moments of crisis, times when he had to stand up and decide his own future and the future of the nation.