What would you do with a second chance?

From executive producer/writer Rand Ravich (“Life,” “Crisis”) and Emmy Award-winning executive producer Howard Gordon (“Homeland,” “24”) is SECOND CHANCE, a thrilling action-drama about a man brought back to life by two scientists playing god in the quest to save one of their own lives.

Seventy-five-year-old JIMMY PRITCHARD (guest star Philip Baker Hall, “Modern Family,” “Magnolia”) is a shell of his former self. A drinker, a womanizer and a father who always put work before family, Pritchard was forced to resign as L.A. County Sheriff for corrupt conduct more than a decade ago. Now, some 15 unkind years later, he is killed when he stumbles upon a robbery at the home of FBI Agent DUVAL PRITCHARD (Tim DeKay, “White Collar”), one of his two children. But death is surprisingly short for Jimmy, who is brought back to life by billionaire tech-genius twins MARY GOODWIN (Dilshad Vadsaria, “Revenge”) and her brother, OTTO (Adhir Kalyan, “Rules of Engagement”), founders of the social networking empire, Lookinglass.

Resurrected as a younger, better version of himself, with physical abilities of which he never dreamed, a re-animated Pritchard (Rob Kazinsky, “True Blood”) is given a second chance at life. What will he do with it? Will he try to repair the damage he did to his family? Will he embrace a new sense of purpose or fall prey to old temptations?

SECOND CHANCE is a production of 20th Century Fox Television, in association with Kara Productions and Teakwood Lane Productions. The series was written by Rand Ravich. The series was executive-produced by Ravich, Howard Gordon, Donald Todd (SLEEPY HOLLOW) and Brad Turner (“24”). Hugh Fitzpatrick (“Tyrant”), Richard Hatem (“Witches of East End”) and Gwendolyn Parker (“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”) were co-executive producers. Emmy Award winner Michael Cuesta (“Elementary,” “Homeland”) served as director and executive producer on the pilot.

