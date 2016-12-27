From executive producers Dan Fogelman (“Cars,” “Crazy, Stupid, Love.”) and Rick Singer (“Younger”), PITCH is the dramatic and inspirational story of a young pitcher who becomes the first woman to play Major League Baseball.

A beautiful, tough and gifted athlete, GINNY BAKER (Kylie Bunbury, “Under The Dome”) is vaulted into instant fame when she’s called up by the San Diego Padres to make her Major League debut.

Like any rookie, Ginny must prove herself to her teammates. Foremost among them is MIKE LAWSON (Mark-Paul Gosselaar, “Franklin & Bash,” “NYPD Blue”), the team’s ruggedly handsome star catcher. There’s instant chemistry between them, although neither dares admit it. After all, Mike is captain of the team and a few of his players don’t even want Ginny on the field. One of the players watching Ginny’s back is center fielder BLIP SANDERS (Mo McRae, “Sons of Anarchy”), an old friend from the minor leagues and his wife EVELYN (Meagan Holder, “You Again,” “Bring it On: Fight to the Finish”).

Guiding her is her agent/confidante, AMELIA SLATER (Ali Larter, “Legends,” “Heroes”). Amelia saw Ginny’s star potential early on and left her previous job as a Hollywood publicist to concentrate on the young phenom, bringing along her young assistant ELIOT (Tim Jo, “The Neighbors”).

Although groomed for this moment by her demanding father, BILL BAKER (guest star Michael Beach, “Sons of Anarchy”), the end of Ginny’s improbable journey is the beginning of an almost impossible one: representing her gender as she embarks on a successful baseball career under the glare of the white-hot media spotlight.

The team’s manager, AL LUONGO (Dan Lauria, “The Wonder Years,” “Sullivan and Sons”), and general manager, OSCAR ARGUELLA (Mark Consuelos, “All My Children”), bicker over whether Ginny’s presence on the field is in the team’s best interests.

Playing in the major leagues is a goal hard enough for anyone to achieve – except this player is also a woman, who happens to be the most important historical figure in sports since Jackie Robinson. This season, Ginny Baker will be the other woman trying to break into one of the oldest, most exclusive men’s clubs in the country.

PITCH is a production of 20th Century Fox Television. Dan Fogelman and Rick Singer are co-creators and executive producers of the series. Emmy Award winner Kevin Falls ("Journeyman," "Franklin & Bash," "The West Wing"), Academy Award winner Tony Bill ("The Sting," "Taxi Driver"), Helen Bartlett ("Untamed Heart," "A Home of Our Own," "North Country") and Jess Rosenthal are also executive producers. Emmy Award winner Paris Barclay (EMPIRE, "Sons of Anarchy") serves as director and executive producer.