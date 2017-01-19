The seventh and final season of the critically acclaimed and award-nominated NEW GIRL will premiere Tuesday, April 10 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. Wrapping up its sixth season, ensemble comedy NEW GIRL took a modern look at friendship and romance, as a group of five friends attempt to find their respective places in the world, while begrudgingly accepting the responsibilities of adulthood – with often hilarious results.

Premiering in 2011, NEW GIRL has been nominated for five Emmy Awards and five Golden Globe Awards. In its debut season, the series earned a Writers Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Achievement in Television – New Series; and this past year, received a nomination for Outstanding Achievement in Television – Episodic Comedy.

NEW GIRL is produced by Chernin Entertainment in association with 20th Century Fox Television. The series was created by Elizabeth Meriwether. Meriwether, Brett Baer, Dave Finkel, Jake Kasdan, Peter Chernin and Katherine Pope are executive producers, with Meriwether, Baer and Finkel serving as co-showrunners/writers and Kasdan directing multiple episodes of the series. “Like” NEW GIRL on Facebook at facebook.com/NewGirlonFOX. Follow the series on Twitter @NewGirlonFOX and join the discussion at #newgirl. See photos and videos on Instagram at @NewGirlFOX.