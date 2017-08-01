Moving to a new day, LETHAL WEAPON Season Two leads off Tuesdays, beginning Sept. 26 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT). Combining action and drama with ride-or-die friendship and humor, LETHAL WEAPON reimagines the hit movie franchise, as it follows classic cop duo Riggs and Murtaugh, who work a crime-ridden beat in modern-day Los Angeles. Michelle Hurd Joins LETHAL WEAPON as Recurring Guest Star as “Gina Santos,” who is brought in as Chief, above Avery (Kevin Rahm), to take some control of the division. She has a past with Murtaugh (Damon Wayans), and he is somewhat paralyzed by her arrival and the sexual tension between them, though it may be just in his head.

Grief-stricken after the loss of his young wife and unborn child, ex-Navy SEAL-turned-detective MARTIN RIGGS (Clayne Crawford, “Rectify”) moves to California to “start over” at the LAPD. He’s paired up with ROGER MURTAUGH (Emmy Award nominee Damon Wayans, “My Wife and Kids,” “In Living Color”), who’s just coming back to the job after a near-fatal heart attack. Riggs’ penchant for diving headfirst into the line of fire immediately clashes with Murtaugh’s prudent, by-the-book technique.

When CAPTAIN BROOKS AVERY (Kevin Rahm, “Mad Men”) assigns them their first case together, Riggs drags Murtaugh into a high-speed chase culminating inside the Long Beach Grand Prix and a seaport shootout with drug dealers – and despite his protests, the older cop feels more alive than he has in years. Meanwhile, Riggs gets a glimpse of why Murtaugh is so determined to get home safely at the end of each day – he’s got a wife, TRISH (Keesha Sharp, “The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story”), teenagers ROGER, JR. (Dante Brown, “Mr. Robinson”) and RIANA (newcomer Chandler Kinney) and a newborn baby.

Riggs’ life-on-the-edge attitude makes him a priority case for the department’s psychologist, DR. MAUREEN “MO” CAHILL (Jordana Brewster, “Furious 7”). Rounding out the precinct is SCORSESE (Johnathan Fernandez, “Girls,” “Younger”), a pathologist with the LAPD who got his nickname after a stint in film school, which no one will let him forget.

By the time their first investigation ends, Riggs realizes he may have found something worth living for – a partner and friend, Murtaugh. And even Murtaugh figures this arrangement might just work out after all. If only Riggs doesn’t get them killed first…

LETHAL WEAPON is a production of Warner Bros. Television in association with Lin Pictures and Good Session Productions. Matt Miller (“Forever,” “The 100”), Dan Lin (“The LEGO Movie,” “Sherlock Holmes”), Jennifer Gwartz (“Forever,” “Veronica Mars”) and McG (“The Mysteries of Laura,” “The O.C.,” “Charlie’s Angels”) serve as executive producers. The pilot was written by Miller and directed by McG. “Like” LETHAL WEAPON on Facebook at facebook.com/LethalWeaponFOX/. Follow the series on Twitter @LethalWeaponFOX and join the discussion at #LethalWeapon. See photos and videos on Instagram by following @LethalWeaponFOX.