FOX enrolls at Rydell High with GREASE: LIVE, a LIVE one-night musical production of the massively popular crossover musical “Grease.”

GREASE: LIVE stars Julianne Hough (“Safe Haven,” “Rock of Ages”) as the angelic “Sandy” – Rydell High’s most talked-about newcomer – and Aaron Tveit (“Graceland,” “Les Miserables”) as bad boy “Danny Zuko,” Also tapped to star are Vanessa Hudgens (Broadway’s “Gigi,” “Spring Breakers”) as iconic bad girl “Rizzo,” Keke Palmer (SCREAM QUEENS, “Masters of Sex”) as the sassy Pink Lady “Marty Maraschino” and Carlos PenaVega (“Big Time Rush”) as “Kenickie,” Danny’s tough-guy sidekick.

Featuring a young ensemble cast, GREASE: LIVE reintroduced and reimagined some of the show’s most memorable moments, great music and timeless love story to an entirely new generation. In this live television adaptation of the musical classic, the beginning of senior year means the end of Danny and Sandy's summer romance – until Sandy unexpectedly transfers to Danny’s high school. Can Danny maintain his bad-boy image as the coolest member of the T-Birds, once he and Sandy start going together, and can Sandy remain a good girl after she joins the Pink Ladies? With their friends Rizzo and Kenickie pulling them in different directions, it’s up to Danny and Sandy to stay hopelessly devoted as they make their way from Rydell High to a new frontier.

GREASE: LIVE is based on the original 1971 musical “Grease,” by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey; and Paramount Pictures’ 1978 feature adaptation. The film, starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, grossed nearly $400 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing movie musical ever. GREASE: LIVE will be a Paramount Television production.

GREASE: LIVE is produced by Paramount Television. Acclaimed film, television and theater producer Marc Platt (“Wicked,” “Into the Woods”) was executive-producer, Tony Award-nominated director Thomas Kail (“Hamilton,” “In the Heights”) was the director overseeing the stage direction and Alex Rudzinski (“Dancing with the Stars”) served as the live television director. Broadway writers Robert Cary (“Anything but Love,” “Ira & Abby”) and Jonathan Tolins (“Buyer & Cellar,” “The Last Sunday in June”) wrote the LIVE television adaptation.

