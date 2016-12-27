Entering its fifth season, BROOKLYN NINE-NINE will premiere at a new time on Tuesday, September 26 (9:30 - 10:00 PM PT/ET).

From Emmy Award-winning writer/producers Dan Goor and Michael Schur (“Parks and Recreation”), BROOKLYN NINE-NINE won the 2014 Golden Globe Awards for Best Television Series – Comedy or Musical and Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical (Samberg). Braugher recently earned his third consecutive Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

Holt’s next-in-command is Sergeant TERRY JEFFORDS (Terry Crews), a muscle-bound human mountain who loves nothing more than his three little daughters, except for a fresh carton of full-fat yogurt. The man loves yogurt. Jake’s fellow detectives include his girlfriend, AMY SANTIAGO (Melissa Fumero); his best friend and human puppy-dog, Detective CHARLES BOYLE (Joe Lo Truglio); and the incredibly secretive, tough-as-nails Detective ROSA DIAZ (Stephanie Beatriz). Holt’s civilian assistant is GINA LINETTI (Chelsea Peretti), the living embodiment of the “100” emoji. Rounding out the precinct’s staff are veteran officers Detective SCULLY (Joel McKinnon Miller) and Detective HITCHCOCK (Dirk Blocker), whose only skill as police officers is their ability to make a passable pot of coffee.

In addition to its ensemble cast, BROOKLYN NINE-NINE has featured an impressive roster of guest stars. Season Three alone included a four-episode arc from Jason Mantzoukas, as well as appearances from Bill Hader, Damon Wayans, Jr., Craig Robinson, Kyra Sedgwick, Dennis Haysbert, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Bradley Whitford, Katey Sagal, Nick Cannon, Marc Evan Jackson, Aida Turturro, Dean Winters and Neil deGrasse Tyson.

BROOKLYN NINE-NINE is produced by Universal Television, 3 Arts Entertainment, Fremulon and Dr. Goor Productions. The series was created by Dan Goor and Michael Schur. The series is executive-produced by Goor, Schur, David Miner and Luke Del Tredici. “Like” BROOKLYN NINE-NINE on Facebook at facebook.com/BrooklynNineNine. Follow the series on Twitter @Brooklyn99FOX and join the discussion using #brooklyn99. See photos and videos on Instagram by following @Brooklyn99FOX.