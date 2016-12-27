BOB’S BURGERS, the 2017 Emmy Award winner for Outstanding Animated Program, returns for its beefed-up eighth season on FOX. The series follows BOB (H. Jon Benjamin) and his ever-quirky family who together run the restaurant Bob’s Burgers.

In addition to its recent Emmy win, the critically acclaimed series was nominated for a 2017 Critics’ Choice Award for Best Animation Series. Earlier this year, it won two Annie Awards for Best General Audience Animated Television/Broadcast Production and Outstanding Achievement for Writing in an Animated TV/Broadcast Production. The series also was nominated in 2016 for an Emmy Award in the category of Outstanding Animated Program, and in 2015 for Outstanding Animated Program and Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (John Roberts). In 2014, it won its first Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Program.

Maintaining a close connection to BOB’S BURGERS’ loyal viewers, the Season Eight premiere will showcase animation inspired by fan-created artwork. The upcoming season also will feature its annual holiday-themed episodes and all-new and returning guest voices, including Adam Driver, Fred Savage and Maria Bamford.

BOB’S BURGERS is a 20th Century Fox Television and Bento Box Entertainment production. The series was created by Loren Bouchard. Bouchard and Jim Dauterive serve as executive producers and writers.