9-1-1 TO WRAP FIRST SEASON AS WEDNESDAY NIGHT’S #1 PROGRAM

FOX’s new hit series 9-1-1 is set to wrap its first season as Wednesday’s #1 program among Adults 18-49 and Adults 18-34. From Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, and already renewed for a second season, the series is averaging a 3.0/11 L7, ranking as FOX’s highest-rated show since the launch of EMPIRE. Additionally, 9-1-1 ranks as the season’s #2 new drama. With 14.3 million multi-platform viewers, marking a +128% lift from Live + Same Day, it is the network’s most-watched show this season and delivers FOX’s largest non-linear audience for a new drama series since Season One of EMPIRE.

9-1-1 season highlights include:

9-1-1 is produced by 20th Century Fox Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear are creators, executive producers and writers on the series. Bradley Buecker is an executive producer and directed the series premiere. Alexis Martin Woodall and Angela Bassett serve as executive producers.