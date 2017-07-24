When developing mezzanine assets or for publisher hosting/serving, follow the below video specifications.

*Please note: 2 videos with corresponding bitrates are required as highlighted below.

**For VOD, refer to your vendor's ad specifications.

***For 3P VAST or VPAID specifications and approved vendors, contact your FNG account team.

Size: HD

Aspect Ratio:

o 16:9-1920x1080

o Noblackbars

o 4:2:2ColorSpace

Video Bitrate:

o ConstantBitrate(CBR)15-30Mbps o 800-1200kbps

File Formats

MP4 and M3U8 are required. No MOV.

Audio

2 channels only

PCM (preferred) or AAC codec

192 kbps minimum

16 or 24 bit only

48 kHz sample rate

Audio is required

Loudness - All program elements should have an average loudness of -24LKFS (+/- 2)

Frame Rate

23.98, 25, or 29.97 based on native frame rate

Remove any pull-down added for broadcast

Constant frame rate only

Please make content progressive using adaptive de-interlace with no frame blending

Codec

H.264 codec

Interlaced video is not accepted

Max File Size

5GB

Ad Duration

• :60 Max (otherwise pre-approval required)

Leaders/Slates

• Video must be submitted without leaders (i.e. slates, countdowns)