About the Show

Archer is an FXX original animated, half-hour comedy. The new season revolves around the international spy turned hardboiled private eye Sterling Archer and his quest to find his partner’s killer in 1947 Los Angeles.

The case proves to be more difficult than expected after Archer quickly gets mixed up in a deadly game of tug of war between Los Angeles' most powerful crime bosses. Every clue leads Archer further away from his goal and deeper into a mystery involving kidnapping, prostitution and drug addiction.

The series features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin as the incredibly vain private investigator, “Sterling Archer;” Jessica Walter as the veteran crime boss and nightclub owner, “Mother;” Aisha Tyler as the sexy lounge singer and Archer's crush, “Lana Kane;” Judy Greer as the clueless heiress to a vast publishing fortune, “Charlotte Vandertunt;” Chris Parnell as a crooked detective hell-bent on seeing Archer dead or in jail, “Detective Lieutenant Figgis;” Amber Nash as Figgis' partner and occasional muscle, “Detective Sergeant Poovey;” Adam Reed as the saucy band leader, “Ray Gillette;” and Lucky Yates as the club's bartender/heroin dealer/Nazi scientist, “Krieger.”

