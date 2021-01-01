Police work isn’t rocket science. It’s harder. Inspired by the New York Times Magazine article “Who Runs the Streets of New Orleans?,” by David Amsden, APB is a police drama with a high-tech twist from executive producer/director Len Wiseman (LUCIFER, SLEEPY HOLLOW) and executive producers and writers Matt Nix (“Burn Notice”) and Trey Callaway (“The Messengers”). Sky-high crime, officer-involved shootings, cover-ups and corruption: the over-extended and under-funded Chicago Police Department is spiraling out of control. Enter billionaire engineer GIDEON REEVES (Emmy Award and Golden Globe nominee Justin Kirk, “Tyrant,” “Weeds”). After he witnesses his best friend’s murder, he takes charge of... More