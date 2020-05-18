Animation Domination
episode 5 tile image
Network Icon
A weekly talk show focused on FOX’s Animation Domination hosted by Andy Richter, this week we have guests Matt Selman (EP, The Simpsons), Holly Schlesinger (Co-EP, Bob’s Burgers), Andy Bobrow (Ep/Showrunner , Bless the Harts) and John Viener (Co-EP, Duncanville and Consulting Producer Family Guy).

Published 05-18-20 • 1h 4m

movin' in (principal shepherd's song) tile image
SEASON FINALE
Network Icon
Principal Shepherd moves in with the Griffins after he is fired for fat-shaming Chris at school.

Published 05-18-20 • 22m

prank you for being a friend tile image
SEASON FINALE
Network Icon
A classmate comes to Louise for lessons in how to get in trouble.

Published 05-18-20 • 22m

classless president tile image
SEASON FINALE
Network Icon
Duncan runs for class president against Mia; Kimberly participates in a cookie fundraiser.

Published 05-18-20 • 22m

the way of the dog tile image
SEASON FINALE
Network Icon
After the Simpsons' dog bites Marge, the family explores the tragic past of Santa's Little Helper.

Published 05-18-20 • 22m

tying the not tile image
SEASON FINALE
Network Icon
In order to prove that she's not afraid, Jenny decides to take things to the next level with Wayne.

Published 01-13-20 • 22m

