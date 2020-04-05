AniDom Beyond

foxSundays | 10pm ET/7pm PT

S1 E1 - Episode 1

A live and interactive weekly talk show focused on Fox’s Animation Domination shows (The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, and Duncanville). Hosted by Andy Richter, each episode will feature interviews with the...
Aired 4-20-20

Season 1

S1 E1 Episode 1
A live and interactive weekly talk show focused on Fox’s Animation Domination shows (The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, and Duncanville). Hosted by Andy Richter, each episode will feature interviews with the creatives behind the shows, allowing you to join the conversation.... More

Aired 4-20-20

S1 E2 Episode 2
A weekly talk show focused on FOX’s Animation Domination hosted by Andy Richter. This week’s special edition episode of The Simpsons features Executive Producer Al Jean, Yeardley Smith, the voice of Lisa Simpson and guest voice Pete Holmes.... More

Aired 4-27-20

NEW
S1 E3 Episode 3
A weekly talk show focused on FOX’s Animation Domination hosted by Andy Richter, this week we have guests H. Jon Benjamin, Loren Bouchard, Lizzie Molyneux, Wendy Molyneux and Steven Davis from BOB’S BURGERS.... More

Aired 5-4-20

About the Show

ANIDOM BEYOND SHOW, an all-new after-show hosted by Emmy Award nominee Andy Richter featuring episode re-caps and interviews with special guests; including creators, producers, writers and casts of FOX’s animated series THE SIMPSONS, FAMILY GUY, BOB’S BURGERS, BLESS THE HARTS, DUNCANVILLE and more.

