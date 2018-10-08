About the Show

Andrew Jackson was one of America’s most consequential leaders and in this hour-long special Brian Kilmeade examines the remarkable life of our controversial 7th president. It was a life not without controversy, and his legacy is now under attack as calls mount to take down many iconic monuments to Jackson. We hear both sides of that argument.

Brian Kilmeade has researched Jackson for his book “Andrew Jackson And The Miracle Of New Orleans” and now he shows you just how important that battle was in shaping what we know of today as the United States Of America. By late December 1814 nearly 15,000 British Troops were outside New Orleans, with their eyes set on the city and control of the entire Mississippi river which would let them control all land West of the Mississippi. Major General Jackson and his rag-tag soldiers were heavily outnumbered, but through some genius strategizing, they pulled off what many considered an unthinkable victory, saving the United States.

We’ll travel to the legendary Chalmette Battlefield in New Orleans, to go behind the lines of the “Battle Of New Orleans… to the White House to see why other presidents have been influenced so heavily by America’s 7th president (including the current commander in chief)… and to Nashville Tennessee for a behind the scenes tour of Andrew Jackson’s home “The Hermitage”.

