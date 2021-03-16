Returning at a time when technology looms large in the public consciousness, host Elizabeth Vargas breaks down some of the toughest cases from the show’s new headquarters and consults with a team of experts representing law enforcement units such as the FBI and U.S. Marshall’s Office. Viewers at home have a unique opportunity to be armchair detectives by aiding in the pursuit of justice, and to help law enforcement track down culprits and keep America’s neighborhoods safe. Crimes are reenacted, by utilizing new state-of-the-art crime-fighting technology, such as augmented reality and 3-D life-size avatars that will illustrate what suspects might look like now, and pinpoint map-tracking that... More