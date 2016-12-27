Welcome back to Camp Grit! In the second season of AMERICAN GRIT, WWE® Superstar JOHN CENA® welcomes 17 new competitors – who either have lost their grit or never had it – to sunny Hampton Island, GA. There, Cena and a brand-new group of mentors, known as “The Cadre,” will live alongside these men and women at Camp Grit, where the drama quickly heats up. They will take these competitors under their wings as they lead them through all-new team and individual challenges. In the end, only one individual will win a quarter of a million dollars, but hopefully, all of them will find their grit.

In the second season, The Cadre includes JOHN BURK, an Infantry Drill Sergeant with the U.S. Army; RIKI LONG, a U.S. Marine; CHLOE MONDESIR, an Ammunition Technician with the U.S. Marines; and GRADY POWELL, a Green Beret. The Cadre will build their teams and leverage their very different mentoring styles to prove they have what it takes to help their competitors find their grit. It will be as tough a competition for The Cadre as it is for the teams, as tensions will rise and emotions will flare. But there is some fun to be had when the most unlikely personalities are brought together under one roof – and anything is possible in the Georgia sun.

Each week, the competitors will undergo a series of team challenges designed to test their ability to work together, strategize and lead. The winning team is safe from elimination but the losers’ fate is in the hands of the winning Cadre leader who selects three rival competitors to face off in a final test of endurance. With these brand-new challenges focusing more on will, desire and mental toughness, rather than mere physical prowess, the strongest may not be the one who survives. With something to prove, they must either wipe their tears and step up or “ring out” and go home.

AMERICAN GRIT is produced by Leftfield Pictures and executive-produced by David George, Brent Montgomery, Jon Kroll, Alycia Rossiter, Adam Sher, Will Nothacker, Simon Thomas and Anthony Carbone. John Cena also serves as executive producer. “Like” AMERICAN GRIT on Facebook at facebook.com/AmericanGritFOX/. Follow the series on Twitter @AmericanGritFOX and join the conversation using #AmericanGrit. See photos and videos on Instagram @instagram.com/americangritfox/.