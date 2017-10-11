Inspired by actual events, the second installment of FX's award-winning limited series American Crime Story examines the 1997 murder of legendary fashion designer Gianni Versace outside of his Miami Beach mansion by serial killer Andrew Cunanan.

The series' nine episodes interweave storylines involving the lead-up to the murder and the criminal investigation that includes a nationwide manhunt for Cunanan. The cast features Darren Criss as Cunanan, Edgar Ramirez as Versace, Penelope Cruz as Donatella Versace, and Ricky Martin as Versace's longtime partner Antonio D’Amico.