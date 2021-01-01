NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series - Alsco Uniforms 250 Powered by Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen seriesDetail

NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series - Alsco Uniforms 250 Powered by Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen

fs2
NASCAR Xfinity Series racers head to Texas Motor Speedway for the Alsco Uniforms 250.

How to watch on FOX NOW?

Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!
Apple App StoreGoogle App Store
How To Watch
Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!
Apple App StoreGoogle App Store
  1. FOX
  2. Sports