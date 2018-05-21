From Emmy Award-winning executive producer J.J. Abrams (Fringe, Lost, Revolution, Person of Interest, the Star Trek and Mission: Impossible franchises) and creator/executive producer J.H. Wyman (Fringe, The Mexican), came Almost Human, a science fiction/crime drama that aired on FOX for one season from 2013 to 2014. Starring Karl Urban (the Star Trek and The Lord of the Rings franchises) and Golden Globe Award nominee Michael Ealy (Sleeper Cell, Common Law), the new series was an action-packed police procedural set 35 years in the future, when police officers are partnered with highly evolved human-like androids.

The year is 2048. Meet Detective John Kennex (Urban), a cop who survived one of the most catastrophic attacks ever made against the police department. After waking up from a 17-month coma, he can’t remember much – except that his partner was killed, he lost one of his legs and he is now outfitted with a highly sophisticated synthetic appendage.

Suffering from depression, mental atrophy, trauma-onset OCD, PTSD and the psychological rejection of his synthetic body part, John returns to work at the behest of longtime ally Captain Sandra Maldonado (Emmy Award nominee Lili Taylor, Six Feet Under, Ransom).

By mandate, every cop must partner with a robot. And despite his passionate aversion to androids, John is paired up with a battle-ready MX-43. But he abruptly terminates his partnership after the robot discovers incriminating information about him. So technician Rudy Lom (Mackenzie Crook, Pirates of the Caribbean franchise) introduces John to Dorian (Ealy), a discontinued android with unexpected emotional responses. Although such responses were deemed flaws, it is in these flaws that John relates to Dorian most. After all, John is part-machine now, and Dorian is part-human. John and Dorian’s understanding of each other not only complements them, it connects them.

As he adjusts to working with his new partner, John also must learn to get along with his new colleagues, including the sharp and insightful human intelligence analyst Detective Valerie Stahl (Minka Kelly, Friday Night Lights, (500) Days of Summer) and the distrustful Detective Richard Paul (Michael Irby, Law Abiding Citizen, The Unit), who does not welcome John back with open arms.

Almost Human followed the week-to-week missions of John and Dorian as they fought crime across this futuristic landscape, while the mysteries surrounding John’s attack and the larger mythology of this new world unfolded.

Almost Human was produced by Bonanza Productions Inc., in association with Bad Robot Productions and Warner Bros. Television. The series was created by J.H. Wyman, who wrote the pilot. The series was executive-produced by J.J. Abrams, Wyman and Bryan Burk. Kathy Lingg (Person of Interest, Revolution, Fringe) and Reid Shane (Fringe) are co-executive producers. Brad Anderson (Fringe, The Killing) directed and served as co-executive producer on the pilot.

