Timothy Hutton co-stars with Julianne Moore and Alicia Vikander in Julie Taymor’s upcoming feature film, “The Glorias: A Life On The Road,” based on feminist icon Gloria Steinem's best-selling memoir. In 2018, Hutton appeared in the critically acclaimed horror-thriller “The Haunting of Hill House,” as well as “Jack Ryan.” Prior to that, he starred in the award-winning anthology series “American Crime,” for which he received an Emmy Award nomination, as well as the cable series “Leverage.” Hutton started his career winning an Academy Award and Golden Globe for his performance in Robert Redford’s “Ordinary People.” His film credits also include “Beautiful Boy,” “All the Money in the World,” “The Ghost Writer,” “Serious Moonlight,” “Brief Interviews with Hideous Men,” “Lymelife,” “The Good Shepherd,” “Off the Black,” “Kinsey,” “Secret Window,” “Sunshine State,” “The General’s Daughter,” “Beautiful Girls,” “French Kiss,” “Q&A,” “Made in Heaven,” “The Falcon & The Snowman,” “Iceman,” “Daniel” and “Taps.” His television credits include “A Long Way Home,” for which he received a Golden Globe nomination; “Mr. & Mrs. Loving,” which he also developed and produced; “Aldrich Ames: Traitor Within”; “WW3”; and “Nero Wolfe,” for which he served as an executive producer, director and music supervisor, in addition to his leading role. Working behind the camera, Hutton has directed a number of music videos, including “Drive,” by the Cars; “Not Enough Love,” by Don Henley; and the Neil Young concert film, “Freedom.” He also directed an episode of Steven Spielberg’s “Amazing Stories,” titled “Grandpa’s Ghost,” which was adapted from a story he wrote. His feature film directorial debut, “Digging to China,” starring Kevin Bacon, Mary Stuart Masterson and Evan Rachel Wood, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. In theater, as a member of New York’s Circle Repertory Co., he originated the lead role in the Broadway Production of Craig Lucas’ ”Prelude to a Kiss” and starred in “Babylon Gardens.” He also appeared in the Los Angeles stage production of “The Oldest Living Graduate,” a role he later reprised for a live network broadcast. Additionally, Hutton directed Nicole Burdette’s “Busted” for the New York-based theater company Naked Angels.