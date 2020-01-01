ME

Megalyn Echikunwoke

Edie Palmer

Megalyn Echikunwoke currently can be seen in the feature film “Late Night,” opposite Emma Thompson, Amy Ryan, Mindy Kaling, Hugh Dancy and John Lithgow. She also starred in the 2018 film “Night School,” opposite Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish. Additional film credits include: “Step Sisters,” “CHIPS,” “The Meddler” and “Damsels In Distress.” On the small screen, Echikunwoke has been featured in many projects, including “House of Lies,” “Damien,” “90210,” “The Following,” “24,” “That 70s Show,” “The 4400,” “CSI: Miami” and “Mind Games.” She also did voice-over work on “Vixen” and “Arrow.” Echikunwoke is involved in and widely supports Amref Health Africa, the largest Africa-based healthcare nonprofit. In addition, she regularly supports the ReformLAJails, Girl Rising campaign, The GEANCO Foundation, Women for Women International, Urban Arts Partnership Organization, Young Storytellers, The American Civil Liberties Union and Equal Justice Initiative. Echikunwoke was raised in Chinle, AZ, a town on a Navajo Indian Reservation and is of Igbo-Nigerian, English, Irish and German descent.