Emily Osment

Roxy Doyle

In addition to ALMOST FAMILY, Emily Osment is featured on Chuck Lorre’s Golden Globe-winning comedy, “The Kominsky Method,” alongside Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin. She starred in the cable series “Young & Hungry” for five seasons and had a memorable arc on Lorre’s “Mom.” She also starred in all 101 episodes of “Hannah Montana,” as well as the accompanying feature film based on the series. Additionally, Osment is a singer/songwriter and began releasing new music earlier this year under the moniker “Bluebiird.” Her EP, “When I Loved You,” is set for release this fall. Osment’s voice can be heard in the films “Holidaze: The Christmas That Almost Didn't Happen,” “Lilo and Stitch 2: Stitch has a Glitch,” “The Hunchback of Notre Dame II,” “Jungle Book 2,” “Edward Fudwupper Fibbed Big,” “Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2,” “Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3,” “Kick Buttowski” and the Academy Award-winning “From Up On Poppy Hill,” as well as FOX’s FAMILY GUY. She received a Canadian Screen Award and a Prism Award for her performance in the movie “Cyberbully.”