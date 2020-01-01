BS

Brittany Snow

Julia Bechley

Brittany Snow is a versatile actor, producer, director and advocate with a diverse body of work that ranges from lead roles in feature films, such as the “Pitch Perfect” franchise and “Hairspray,” to award-winning independent films, including “Vicious Kind” and “96 Minutes.” Snow also has been featured in numerous television series, including “American Dreams” and “Nip/Tuck.” She can be seen in the Paul Feig-produced streaming film “Someone Great.” Snow recently completed filming on “Bailey and Darla,” which she produced and starred in. She also wrote, directed and produced the short film “Milkshake,” which went on to multiple film festivals, including Palm Springs Short Fest; and she starred in “Bushwick,” which screened at Sundance and Cannes film festivals. Additionally, Snow starred in and produced the recent thriller “Would You Rather,” and starred in “Dial A Prayer,” opposite William H. Macy. In 2013, she was featured in the movie “Call Me Crazy: A Five Film,” executive-produced by Jennifer Aniston. She also starred in “Syrup,” opposite Kellan Lutz and Amber Heard; “Janie Jones,” with Abigail Breslin; and “Petunia,” with Thora Birch. Prior to that, Snow starred in the box office hit “Prom Night,” and the indie film “Finding Amanda,” opposite Matthew Broderick. Her other notable film credits include the comedies “John Tucker Must Die,” and “The Pacifier,” with Vin Diesel. Snow started her work on the small screen at the age of 12, on the long-running daytime drama “Guiding Light.” Aside from being featured in a recurring role for the second season of the critically acclaimed series “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” Snow also starred in the second season of “Full Circle”; the dramedy “Harry’s Law,” opposite Kathy Bates; and “Ben & Kate.” In 2010, Snow co-founded the suicide support group Love is Louder, with The Jed Foundation and MTV. For her advocacy work, Snow has received numerous honors, including a Special Recognition Award from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), the Inspire a Difference Award from Glamour magazine and the Ally Award from the Human Rights Campaign.