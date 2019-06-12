Almost Family
Edie comes clean to Tim about Amanda
Edie comes clean to Tim about her relationship with Amanda.

Published 12-06-19 • 3m

Julia asks her father if her mother was infertile
Julia asks her father if her mother had trouble conceiving.

Published 12-06-19 • 2m

Edie & Julia want Roxy to get help
Edie and Julia want Roxy to get help for her addiction.

Published 12-06-19 • 1m

Natalie won't let Roxy see Izzy
Natalie won't let Roxy see her daughter when Roxy shows up out of sorts.

Published 12-06-19 • 1m

Genevieve tells Edie to follow her heart
Genevieve tells her daughter to follow her heart.

Published 12-06-19 • 1m

Isaac finds out Roxy stole his prescription pad
Isaac yells at Roxy for stealing his prescription pad.

Published 12-05-19 • 1m

Julia & Edie give Roxy some tough love
Julia and Edie give Roxy some encouragement and tough love.

Published 11-19-19 • 1m

Julia demands her father be honest with her
Julia argues the clinic is just as much hers as it is her father's.

Published 11-19-19 • 1m

Edie desperately needs advice about Amanda
Edie asks Julia for advice about the Amanda situation.

Published 11-19-19 • 2m

Leon asks Edie's mom why she's not mad
Leon asks Edie's mom why she's not mad at him for what he did.

Published 11-19-19 • 2m

Edie asks Roxy to keep her secret
Edie asks Roxy to keep the secrets between them.

Published 11-19-19 • 1m

Julia gets back in the dating game
Julia gets on the dating app train.

Published 11-19-19 • 1m

Edie feels guilty about Amanda
Edie tells Amanda how she feels.

Published 10-30-19 • 1m

Roxy asks for permission to be coach
Roxy asks her protégé's mom if she can be her daughter's coach.

Published 10-30-19 • 1m

Julia has complicated feelings about her father
Julia tells her half brother about how she feels about her father.

Published 10-30-19 • 1m

Edie doesn't know who she is anymore
Edie tells Julia she doesn't know who she is anymore.

Published 10-30-19 • 1m

Julia is excited to have a gay brother
Julia talks to Edie about her sit down with her half brother.

Published 10-30-19 • 1m

Julia talks with another half sibling
Julia talks with another half sibling of hers.

Published 10-30-19 • 1m

AF Moment of the Week: #FiredAF
Roxy finds a new client, but loses a new job along the way.

Published 10-18-19 • 1m

Preview: Don't Mess Up My New Life
ALMOST FAMILY returns with new episodes WED after the World Series only on FOX!

Published 10-16-19 • 1m

Recap: Julia the Buzzkill
Everyone is doing things they shouldn't be doing. Watch as Emily, Megalyn and Brittany recap Season 1, Episode 2 of ALMOST FAMILY.

Published 10-10-19 • 2m

Roxy & Julia argue over their father
Roxy and Julia argue over the situation they are in.

Published 10-07-19 • 1m

Julia is upset Isaac didn't stand up for her
Julia is upset Isaac didn't stand up for her, causing her to lose her job.

Published 10-07-19 • 1m

Best Friend Challenge
This video highlights the repeatability of Brittany Snow and her enchanting relationship with her cast mates. Emily and Megalyn compete to see who knows Brittany the best. This is the trio you just can't stop watching

Published 09-26-19 • 3m

Recap: Sisters Coming Together
Emily, Megalyn and Brittany recap episode one of Almost Family.

Published 09-25-19 • 3m

Sister Challenge
Brittany Snow, Emily Osment and Megalyn Echikunwoke play the Sister Challenge.

Published 09-24-19 • 1m

Timothy Hutton is Leon Bechley
Timothy Hutton introduces us to Leon Bechley and gives us a deeper insight to his character on the new FOX show, ALMOST FAMILY.

Published 09-19-19 • 1m

Megalyn Echikunwoke is Edie Palmer
Megalyn Echikunwoke introduces us to Edie Palmer and gives us a deeper insight to her character on the new FOX show, ALMOST FAMILY.

Published 09-19-19 • 1m

Emily Osment is Roxy Doyle
Emily Osment introduces us to her character Roxy, giving us deeper insight into this ex-Olympian on the new show ALMOST FAMILY.

Published 09-17-19 • 1m

The girls find out Leon is being charged with sexual assault
The girls find out they plan on charging Leon with sexual assault.

Published 09-13-19 • 1m

The girls find out they're genetically connected
The girls find out that they're almost family.

Published 09-13-19 • 1m

Julia extends an olive branch to Edie
Julia invites Edie to hang out and decompress after the news they all found out.

Published 09-13-19 • 1m

Edie tells Julia she was jealous of her
Edie tells Julia she was always jealous of her growing up.

Published 09-13-19 • 1m

Julia lets Roxy stay with her
Julia lets Roxy stay with her, even if she does have a list of needs.

Published 09-13-19 • 26s

Roxy tells Julia she's always wanted a sister
Roxy tells Julia that she's always wanted a sister.

Published 09-13-19 • 23s

Leon admits to Julia what he did
Leon admits to his daughter what he did.

Published 09-13-19 • 22s

Roxy makes her appearance at the clinic
Roxy makes her appearance and documents the process along the way.

Published 09-13-19 • 29s

Edie tells Julia that Leon might be her dad
Edie tells Julia that Leon may also be her dad.

Published 09-13-19 • 1m

The girls find out they have shared traits
The girls find out they all tap their teeth when their nervous.

Published 09-13-19 • 1m

Roxy is excited to meet her potential sisters
Roxy wants to get a group photo with her potential new siblings.

Published 09-13-19 • 12s

