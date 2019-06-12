Clips & Extras
Julia asks her father if her mother had trouble conceiving.
Natalie won't let Roxy see her daughter when Roxy shows up out of sorts.
Isaac yells at Roxy for stealing his prescription pad.
Julia argues the clinic is just as much hers as it is her father's.
Leon asks Edie's mom why she's not mad at him for what he did.
Julia tells her half brother about how she feels about her father.
Everyone is doing things they shouldn't be doing. Watch as Emily, Megalyn and Brittany recap Season 1, Episode 2 of ALMOST FAMILY.
Julia is upset Isaac didn't stand up for her, causing her to lose her job.
This video highlights the repeatability of Brittany Snow and her enchanting relationship with her cast mates. Emily and Megalyn compete to see who knows Brittany the best. This is the trio you just can’t stop watching
Timothy Hutton introduces us to Leon Bechley and gives us a deeper insight to his character on the new FOX show, ALMOST FAMILY.
Megalyn Echikunwoke introduces us to Edie Palmer and gives us a deeper insight to her character on the new FOX show, ALMOST FAMILY.
Emily Osment introduces us to her character Roxy, giving us deeper insight into this ex-Olympian on the new show ALMOST FAMILY.
The girls find out they plan on charging Leon with sexual assault.
Julia invites Edie to hang out and decompress after the news they all found out.
Roxy makes her appearance and documents the process along the way.
The girls find out they all tap their teeth when their nervous.
Roxy wants to get a group photo with her potential new siblings.