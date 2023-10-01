Alexi Lalas' State of the Union

The boys are gearing UP for all the action this weekend, as Alexi Lalas and David Mosse have you covered with all the content that you need! To start off the show, Lalas and Mosse react to Leeds United's 2-2 draw against Manchester United. During the discussion, Lalas and Mosse touch on Weston McKennie, Brenden Aaronson's fit with Leeds United. Afterwards, Lalas and Mosse react to Pellegrino Matarazzo becoming the manager of Hoffenheim and what it could mean for the future of USMNT. Lalas and Mosse then look abroad as they discuss the upcoming matches in Europe, featuring Barcelona's matchup against Villarreal, Arsenal's matchup against Brentford, and Napoli's matchup vs. Cremonese. To wrap up the show, Lalas reveals which league he would play in if he was 20 years old again and also react to the news of Saudi Arabia amping up their attempts in hosting the 2030 FIFA World Cup.