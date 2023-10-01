Alexi Lalas' State of the Union

Season 2023
- Season 2023
- Season 2021
- Season 2023
- Season 2021
Berhalter/Reyna Drama, Jesse Marsch USMNT interest, and Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr | SOTU
Alexi Lalas and David Mosse are BACK with a BANG to start the New Year, as they bring you all the soccer that you need! Lalas and Mosse dive into the Gregg Berhalter turmoil with Gio and Claudio Reyna. Within the topic, they determine whether Berhalter should be kept as the manager of USMNT. Afterwards, Lalas and Mosse touch on Zinedine Zidane turning down the United States and recap the weekend's action which featured Jesse Marsch's Leeds United pull out a 2-2 draw against Cardiff City. To wrap up the show, Lalas and Mosse wonder how Zinedine Zidane would have handled the situation with Gio Reyna in the World Cup and ponder if there should be any new changes to the sport of soccer.
Pulisic injury, 2026 USMNT World Cup Predictions, Manchester and North London Derby previews | SOTU
Chelsea and USMNT star Christian Pulisic is out for "months" with a knee injury. Any concern for playing time with major signings coming into the club? Alexi Lalas and David Mosse break it all down. With rumors swirling around the future manager for the USMNT, the guys dive into the time machine and make way too early predictions for the manager role and the roster for the USMNT for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The duo also breaks down Manchester City's shocking loss in the Carabao Cup before looking ahead to their major showdown with Manchester United over the weekend. They also preview the North London Derby between Spurs and Arsenal as well as the Serie A heavyweight bout between Napoli and Juventus.
Gregg Berhalter's USMNT future, Man United topples Man City & Arsenal dominant Spurs | SOTU
Alexi Lalas and David Mosse are BACK as they got you covered with all the soccer analysis and news that you need! Lalas and Mosse break down Graham Potter's comments on USMNT winger Christian Pulisic and debate whether Pulisic will move on from Chelsea in the summer. Lalas and Mosse then react to the games that had happened in the weekend, including Manchester's United impressive victory over Manchester City and Arsenal's dominant performance over Tottenham. Lalas and Mosse debated whether Marcus Rashford was offside and react to the fan that kicked Aaron Ramsdale after the Arsenal game had concluded. To wrap up the show, Lalas and Mosse look ahead to the 2026 FIFA World Cup and also discuss what the future may hold for United States manager Gregg Berhalter.
Dest's future with A.C. Milan, USWNT World Cup hopes, & Berhalter's fate | SOTU
The Premier League and Serie A are getting SPICY this weekend, as Alexi Lalas and David Mosse have you covered with all the soccer content that you need! Lalas and Mosse dive into the show by talking about USWNT's victory against New Zealand and touch on their World Cup hopes. Lalas and Mosse react to Yunush Musah winning the USMNT young player of the year award and break down whether Mexico would be a good with Marcelo Bielsa. Lalas and Mosse also make sure to break down action going during the weekend, which features Arsenal trying to pick up a victory against Manchester United and a JUICY matchup between Juventus and Atalanta. To wrap up the show, Lalas and Mosse debate whether Sergiño Dest needs to leave A.C. Milan to get more playing time and Lalas doubles down on the comments he made about Gregg Berhalter's situation with the United States soccer team.
Gio Reyna is BACK, Weston McKennie and Timothy Weah transfer rumors, & Arsenal's title hopes | SOTU
Alexi Lalas and David Mosse are back after a weekend FULL of soccer action as they have covered with all the soccer content that you need! Lalas and Mosse dive into everything USMNT related first, as they cover on the latest toward Gio Reyna's wonder goal and his celebration to follow, Weston McKennie transfer rumors to Arsenal, and Timothy Weah transfer rumors to Sevilla/Borussia Mönchengladbach. Lalas and Mosse made sure to dive into USWNT's dominating 5-0 victory against New Zealand this past Friday. Afterwards, Lalas and Mosse react to Arsenal's victory over Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool's stateless draw, and Read Madrid picking up a much-needed victory against Athletic Club. To wrap up the show, Lalas and Mosse debate whether Gio Reyna just proved if Gregg Berhalter mismanaged him in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and what is Alexi's best burger option.
Earnie Stewart leaves USMNT, Gregg Berhalter's future, & Weston McKennie to Leeds United? | SOTU
Alexi Lalas and David Mosse welcome you back as they dive into the latest breaking USMNT news of Ernie Stewart leaving the program. Lalas and Mosse debate the implications that this has for the future of United States Soccer and for Gregg Berhalter's USMNT career as well. Lalas and Mosse continue the USMNT theme as they discuss the reported rumors of USMNT international Weston McKennie potentially joining Leeds United to play alongside Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams while also talking about the impressive play from Gio Reyna for Dortmund. From the international angle, Lalas and Mosse talk about the FA Cup between Manchester City and Arsenal while also taking a glance at other leagues such as Ligue 1's matchup featuring PSG and Reims. To wrap up the show, Lalas and Mosse continue to talk about Gregg Berhalter's future and Lalas talks about the criticism that he receives from fans.
Weston McKennie to Leeds United, U.S. hosting Copa América & Gio Reyna's health questioned
The Transfer deadline has brought a flurry of moves as Alexi Lalas and David Mosse are ready to talk about it! Lalas and Mosse first dive into USMNT's 0-0 draw against Colombia and then react to Weston McKennie's transfer to Premier League side Leeds United. Lalas and Mosse debate whether it was right move for McKennie to play for Jesse Marsch and alongside United States teammates Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson. Lalas and Mosse then react to the weekend games that occurred, featuring Manchester City's victory over Arsenal, Wrexham grabbing a 3-3 draw against Sheffield United, Folarin Balogun helping Reims to a 1-1 draw against PSG, and Gio Reyna apparently not being 100% healthy yet for Dortmund. To wrap up the show, Lalas and Mosse debate whether USMNT should be patient in potentially replacing Gregg Berhalter and touch on the MLS' progress.
Leeds United sack Jesse Marsch, USMNT future, & Man City facing violations | SOTU
The weekend brought a lot of noise to the soccer world as Alexi Lalas and David Mosse have you covered with everything that went down! Lalas and Mosse react to the news of Leeds United deciding to sack Jesse Marsch. Lalas and Mosse analyze what went wrong for Marsch at Leeds United and debate whether USMNT should pursue him as their manager for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Continuing with the Leeds United theme, Lalas and Mosse ponder the future for USMNT Internationals Brenden Aaronson and Weston McKennie. Lalas and Mosse move to Germany afterwards as they react to Jordan Pefok and Gio Reyna bagging goals for Dortmund and Union Berlin. Lalas and Mosse then react to the news of Manchester City allegedly breaking FFP violations and question what the Premier League should do with Pep Guardiola and the PL Title contenders. To wrap up the show, Lalas and Mosse talk about the future for USMNT goalkeepers and Lalas recaps what happened at the wedding that he attended!
2025 USMNT Gold Cup expansion, Wrexham falls short & Alexi's Premier League wish | SOTU
The boys are gearing UP for all the action this weekend, as Alexi Lalas and David Mosse have you covered with all the content that you need! To start off the show, Lalas and Mosse react to Leeds United's 2-2 draw against Manchester United. During the discussion, Lalas and Mosse touch on Weston McKennie, Brenden Aaronson's fit with Leeds United. Afterwards, Lalas and Mosse react to Pellegrino Matarazzo becoming the manager of Hoffenheim and what it could mean for the future of USMNT. Lalas and Mosse then look abroad as they discuss the upcoming matches in Europe, featuring Barcelona's matchup against Villarreal, Arsenal's matchup against Brentford, and Napoli's matchup vs. Cremonese. To wrap up the show, Lalas reveals which league he would play in if he was 20 years old again and also react to the news of Saudi Arabia amping up their attempts in hosting the 2030 FIFA World Cup.
Jesse Marsch's Premier League interest, USWNT preparing for World Cup & Diego Cocca's future | SOTU
The weekend brought plenty of drama, as Alexi Lalas and David Mosse have you covered with all the soccer content that you need! Lalas and Mosse jump into today's show by discussing Mexico hiring Diego Cocca for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Lalas and Mosse analyze whether Cocca is a good fit for the Mexican national team. Lalas and Mosse sure to highlight USWNT's matches in the upcoming SheBelieves Cup and discuss whether the competition in the Cup is a good test for the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup. Afterwards, Lalas and Mosse react to Southampton having an interest in bringing Jesse Marsch as their manager and they debate whether Marsch would able to get Southampton out of relegation. Moving to the European matches from the weekend, Lalas and Mosse break down Napoli's impressive victory over Cremonese, Arsenal's sluggish draw against Brentford, and the rising Manchester City. To wrap up the show, Lalas and Mosse pick their five-a-side USWNT team and Lalas talks about his upcoming knee surgery.
Jesse Marsch rejects Southampton, Christian Pulisic's LaLiga interest & Arsenal's title hopes over?
The Premier League title race is HEATING up as Alexi Lalas and David Mosse have covered with all the content that you need! Lalas and Mosse dive into Champions League coverage first as they discuss Chelsea vs. Dortmund, PSG vs. Bayern, Milan vs. Spurs, and Club Brugge vs. Benfica. Lalas and Mosse then debate whether Pulisic would be a good fit with Atlético Madrid in LaLiga and also debate whether Jesse Marsch made the right decision in turning down Premier League club Southampton. Lalas and Mosse then touch on soccer games this upcoming weekend including the likes of FC Barcelona, Arsenal, Chelsea, and PSG. To wrap up the show, Lalas and Mosse break down whether Jill Ellis could manage USMNT and Lalas talks about his upcoming knee surgery.
MLS preseason tiers, José Mourinho's USMNT interest & Leeds United's Premier League hopes | SOTU
Another weekend meant another action packed slate of games as Alexi Lalas and David Mosse have you covered with all the soccer content that you need! Lalas and Mosse start the show by giving their MLS preseason tiers. Starting with "In The Title Hunt" tier going all the down to "Better Luck Next Year," Lalas and Mosse break down teams such as the L.A. Galaxy, LAFC, NYCFC, Austin FC, and Philadelphia Union. Moving over to Europe, Lalas and Mosse analyze the top games from the weekend, featuring Arsenal's victory over Aston Villa, Nottingham's forest's draw against Manchester City, PSG's victory over Lille, Dortmund's victory over Hertha Berlin, and Manchester United's victory over Leicester City. Lalas and Mosse react to Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams' performance against Everton and debate whether Leeds United will stay up in the Premier League. To wrap up the show, Lalas and Mosse debate whether the United States' soccer team should spend EVERYTHING to go after Roma manager José Mourinho and Lalas reveals his top five all-time MLS kits.
Taylor Twellman on leaving ESPN, USMNT's coaching process and Champions League recap! | SOTU
Apple TV analyst Taylor Twellman joins the State of the Union for a special episode as Alexi Lalas and David Mosse have you covered with all the soccer content that you need! With Twellman on the show, Lalas and Mosse preview the MLS season, USMNT's managerial coaching search ft. José Mourinho, Zinedine Zidane, and Gregg Berhalter. Among those topics, Twellman breaks down Christian Pulisic's future with Chelsea and gives the United States' soccer team a grade for their performance in the World Cup. Moving over to Europe, Lalas and Mosse break down the action from the Champions League ft. Inter Milan vs. FC Porto, RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Napoli, and Liverpool vs. Real Madrid. Lalas and Mosse also preview the action this upcoming weekend ft. Arsenal vs. Leicester City, Marseille vs. PSG, and Bayern Munich vs. Union Berlin. To wrap up the show, Lalas and Mosse talk MLS parity and Crystal Dunn's comments toward her position on USWNT in the upcoming Women's World Cup.
MLS Opening weekend recap, Jürgen Klinsmann to South Korea, & USMNT players struggling?
Major League Soccer is BACK as Alexi Lalas and David Mosse have you covered with all the soccer content that you need! First, Lalas and Mosse dive into the results from the MLS, featuring St. Louis City SC's impressive victory over Austin FC, Atlanta United's late victory over San Jose, Seattle Sounders' dominant victory over Colorado, and much more! Heading over to Europe next, Lalas and Mosse recap the top games from the Premier League, LaLiga, Bundesliga, Serie A, and Ligue 1 which features Arsenal's tight victory over Leicester City, Leeds United's much-needed victory against Southampton, Dortmund's victory over Hoffenheim, Real Madrid's draw against Atlético Madrid, PSG's blowout victory against Marseille, and Napoli's win against Empoli. To wrap up the show, Lalas and Mosse debate whether USMNT players such as Brenden Aaronson are struggling to adapt to European competition after the World Cup break and react to Jürgen Klinsmann becoming the manager of South Korea for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Christian Pulisic's top 5 destinations, USMNT vs. Mexico & Gio Reyna concern? | SOTU
The FIFA Awards show brought plenty of discussion as Alexi Lalas and David Mosse have you covered with all the soccer content that you need! First, Lalas and Mosse react to Lionel Messi and Emiliano Martínez winning the best goalkeeper & player of the year.
Gio Reyna vs. Christian Pulisic, Messi's future & Austin FC EMBARRASSED in Champions League
The CONCACAF Champions League has arrived as Alexi Lalas and David Mosse have you covered with all the content that you need! Lalas and Mosse first dive into the CONCACAF Champions League as they discuss Austin FC's embarrassing loss to Violette and Orlando City SC's draw against Tigres.
Brendan Hunt of Ted Lasso talks USMNT, World Cup, favorite episode & much more! | SOTU
Brendan Hunt from the hit show Ted Lasso joins the State of the Union for a very special show alongside Alexi Lalas and David Mosse! Hunt first talks about whether season three of Ted Lasso will be the final one for the show and also talks about his favorite episode.
Gregg Berhalter investigation reaction, Alejandro Zendejas commits to USMNT & CL Recap! | SOTU
Alexi Lalas and David Mosse are back for another installment of State of the Union as they got you covered with all the soccer content that you need! Lalas and Mosse react to the latest news from the Gregg Berhalter investigation and debate who is the most to blame for the situation among the likes
Alexi Lalas' Top 5 USMNT manager candidates, Folarin Balogun's USMNT odds & Euro Qualifiers | SOTU
Folarin Balogun's arrival in the United States is causing a stir as Alexi Lalas and David Mosse have you covered with all the soccer content that you need. Lalas and Mosse first bring up USMNT's CONCACAF Nations League matches against Grenada and El Salvador before mentioning Folarian Balogun.
USWNT jersey reaction, Chelsea sack Graham Potter & McKennie, Musah club future discussion | SOTU
The weekend brought plenty of action as Alexi Lalas and David Mosse have you covered with all the soccer content that you need! Diving into the MLS first, Lalas and Mosse recap the top games such as L.A. Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders and St. Louis City SC vs. Minnesota United FC.
Recruiting Messi to MLS, USWNT World Cup preparations, updated MLS tiers | SOTU
The MLS season has provided plenty of surprises as Alexi Lalas and David Mosse have you covered with all the soccer content that you need! Lalas and Mosse first recap the CONCACAF Champions League matches, which feature games such as LAFC's first-leg victory over Vancouver.
USWNT suffers massive setback, Jesse March's interest & Gio Reyna needs to leave Dortmund? | SOTU
Alexi Lalas and David Mosse are gearing up for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup as they got you covered with all the soccer content that you need! Lalas and Mosse first react to USWNT's 2-0 victory against Ireland in an international friendly. The guys discuss Mallory Swanson's injury.